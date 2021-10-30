Chapolin Colorado confirmed as Fortnite’s new skin

To everyone’s surprise, the character Chapolin Colorado will have a skin in Fortnite from November 1st, next week. The information was released by insider Shiina, this Friday (29), and soon after the first official ones were released.

O Chapolin will have 3 costumes, two with multiple styles. In addition, the skin will have an exclusive emote and will come with the classic Bionic Sledgehammer. Check out the images of the novelty below.

ORIGINAL FORTNITE EL CHAPULIN SKINS!! pic.twitter.com/6BxjvTVC1b — Shiina ?? (@ShiinaBR) October 29, 2021

The iconic character played by Roberto Gómes Bolaños, who died in 2014, debuted on Mexican television in 1973 and his program was shown in Brazil for decades by SBT. Chapolin is a satire on traditional superheroes and was very successful throughout Latin America.

“It’s a fantastic union. Now that we’re on the way, the two win, Fortnite and Chapolin. My father would be very happy,” said Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Roberto Gómes Bolaños, in an interview with IGN Brazil.

The Mexican actor’s son said he “can’t believe” crossover with one of the most popular electronic games of our generation. In addition to the Bionic Sledgehammer, the skin will come with the emote “palm, palm, no priemos canico” and the spray “follow the good guys”.

EL CHAPULIN SKIN REVEAL pic.twitter.com/6jOMTV3eqQ — Shiina ?? (@ShiinaBR) October 29, 2021

“He’s a superhero. There’s a lot of action with Chapolin and in Fortnite. But it depends on the skill of the player. Chapolin is very agile, but a little clumsy,” joked Fernández.