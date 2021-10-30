chapters from 1st to 5th of November

The Record TV soap opera based on the first book of the Bible is close to its last chapters on the small screens. For the past few weeks, the serial has reserved moments that will leave the audience glued to the sofa. Check out what will happen in chapters 1-5 November 2021 with the summary of the Genesis novel.

Genesis novel summary

Chapter 205 – Monday, November 01: Judah will have an impasse with the son Er. Herit will be in for a sad surprise. Judah will suffer greatly from the attitude taken.

Chapter 206 – Tuesday, November 02: Asenath will give Joseph good news. The climate will weigh between Judah and Onan.

Chapter 207 – Wednesday, November 3 – In the summary of this week’s Genesis novel: Hira will herald a tragedy. Judah will despair deeply.

Chapter 208 – Thursday, November 4th: José is going to put in place a construction. Potiphar will order an execution.

Chapter 209 – Friday, November 5 – In the summary of the Genesis novel of Friday: Judah will suffer another major loss. There will be a passage of time and three years will pass. José goes to play with the children. Judah will be interested in Tamar.

*Resume of the Genesis soap opera provided by TV Record and may change without prior notice.

When does Genesis end on Record?

It was confirmed by Record TV to DCI that the current forecast is that the series will be finished on November 15, 2021, a Monday. The production had 7 phases and premiered on January 19, 2021.

The last chapter will be shown at the same time as the other episodes of the biblical novel, at 9 pm, after Jornal da Record. It has not yet been revealed by the broadcaster whether there will be a summary of the best moments of the soap opera Genesis after the production gets its long-awaited finale, as it usually happens on weekends.

upcoming novels

After the Genesis novel is finished, two reruns will be shown: first The Ten Commandments, which tells the story of Moses, a Hebrew who escaped death, became prince of Egypt and then fought for the freedom of his people.

After this rerun, the soap opera The Promised Land will be shown, which shows Moses’ successor, Joshua, on his mission to cross the Jordan River and conquer the land of Canaan. Both telenovelas will be re-run in a reduced form.

