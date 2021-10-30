Chay suffers a partial injury to his ankle ligaments and loses Botafogo

Embezzlement meaning for the Botafogo. The club announced, via the press office, this Friday afternoon that Chay suffered a partial ankle ligament injury right after performing an imaging exam performed on the team’s re-presentation.

+ Operating market and finance: why Botafogo closed with XP to seek investors abroad



The shirt 14 suffered the injury in the 1-1 draw with Goiás, last Tuesday. In the second half, he suffered a cart by Caio Vinícius and tied his ankle on Serrinha’s lawn. The midfielder was replaced crying and left the field being carried by Rafael Navarro.

The midfielder has already started treatment and will be re-evaluated daily by the Alvinegro Medical Department. It is certain, however, that he will not play against Confiança, next Wednesday, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Chay has eight goals and six assists in Serie B and is one of the highlights of Botafogo in the campaign.