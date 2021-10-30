check how much R$40 million in savings yields

This Saturday (10/30), Caixa should draw the dozens of its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2424. The winner, if he manages to match the six drawn numbers, may receive around R$ 40 million, considering that the prize is accumulated within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money if you win the jackpot?

One possibility is to leave the amount in savings. We even brought the simulation on the revenue of the Mega-Sena award of R$ 40 million. The calculations were made based on the Selic rate, which is currently 7.75%. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2423, was held on October 27, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 16 – 18 – 38 – 48 – 51 – 60.

no one could hit the six tens. Thus, the prize was accumulated in R$ 40 million for the next Mega-Sena contest. On the other hand, 40 bets won the corner. Each of the lucky ones will take R$ 82,766.60 home. Another 3,295 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 1,435.36.

follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena draw (No. 2423):

Accumulated Mega-Sena: how much R$40 million yields

If only one player hits the six dozen Mega-Sena, he could receive around R$40 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 7.75% range, as there was a further increase of one percentage point after the Copom meeting. This means that, in the first month, the Mega-Sena award can yield approximately R$176 thousand.

Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on October 30, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website.

The broadcast will be carried out on the bank’s YouTube channel.