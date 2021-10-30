Check out great Netflix horror movies to enjoy the Halloween vibe

October 31st is halloween, or Halloween as many prefer, and nothing better than getting in the mood with good horror movies that marked an era or even the releases that are available in the streaming platform’s catalog Netflix. There are several exciting movies for a marathon for both Halloween and the All Souls Day holiday.

Most horror movies have features that we already know, like the supernatural, crimes, violence and a lot of suspense. We’ve prepared several horror movie tips with a brief synopsis of each so you can set yourself up and make the best choice.

1. Werewolf – The Beast Among Us

The 2012 film, directed by Louis Morneau, is set in a small village that was peaceful until then and quite isolated from the rest of the world. The legend that hovered about a dark creature that always attacks on full moon nights.

Villagers are hunted down and killed by the creature. Without giving in to fear, a group of men, especially the protagonist Daniel, get together to look for the creature and kill it. It is in this context of hunting the dark being that everything will happen with horrifying scenes.

2. The Son of Chucky (The Seed of Chucky)

Sometimes in previous versions, I’ve even smiled with some scenes from Chucky’s movie, but we already know that being hilarious isn’t quite the intention of the movie. In this version of “The Son of Chucky”, the cursed doll is realistically presented, starting as a Hollywood movie recording about the puppet.

But it is in this context that Glen (Billy Boyd), the orphaned puppet of Chucky and Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) decides to go to the recording set. Chucky’s son manages to resurrect the parents who are totally bloodthirsty and start to murder series.

The problem is that Chucky’s eldest son doesn’t want to be a murderer like his parents and the puppet’s companion, Tiffany, is dazzled by the movie world and ecstatic to see her favorite actress.

3. The Ritual

The script for the film “The Ritual”, directed by Mikael Hafstrom, is very interesting and causes chills to know that it was based on real facts, involving the Vatican and the alleged intention to elect exorcists in each of the dioceses around the world.

The protagonist of the film is Michael Kovak, played by Colin O’Donoghue, who is a very skeptical seminarian and who is determined to give up his ecclesiastical career. But, through an interference from a mentor and superior, he is charged with spending time at the Vatican to delve deeper into the subject of exorcism and its rituals.

He will have direct contact with the priest of the Jesuit order, named Lucas (Anthony Hopkins). Their doubts only increase and their skepticism grows even more. A journalist named Angeline (Alice Braga) investigates the priest’s life and has direct contact with the seminarian. The experiences lived are terrifying, but always leaving a doubt in the air.

4. Van Helsing – the Monster Hunter

Imagine joining the Dracula, Werewolf, Frankenstein and other monsters in one movie that involves horror, suspense, adventure and fantasy? All of this is what you can find in “Van Helsing – The Monster Hunter”, starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale and directed by Stephen Sommers, who also writes the script alongside Bram Stoker.

Dr. Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman), specialist in hunting monsters in the 19th century, receives an important mission from the Catholic Church, which is to eliminate monsters and Dracula in Eastern Europe. So, alongside Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale), he sets off on the important mission. Each battle until you reach Dracula is an adventure in chilling scenes.

5. Veronica – Supernatural Game

A young woman busy taking care of her little brothers while their mothers work decides to study topics about the occult at the school run by nuns. On one fateful day, he has the idea of ​​buying a ouija board to try to connect with the father.

From that moment on, she is tormented with visions of diabolical beings who put her family’s life at risk. In a kind of delusion, she begins to wonder if she isn’t the causative element of all that. The film has haunting scenes about diabolical actions.

Other horror titles available on Netflix

See list of other horror movies you can marathon this Halloween week:

Terror on the Road;

Voices and Figures;

The Mark of the Devil;

Ghost Lab;

History of the Occult;

Blood Red Sky;

Deadly Change;

Supernatural: The Last Key;

The curse of Chucky.

These are some of our tips for you to follow on the Netflix platform. These are films with excellent ratings from the critics and they are successful. It’s time to prepare popcorn, guarana or your favorite drinks and appetizers and follow each of these movies that we recommend.