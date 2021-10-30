Check out the bisexual Superman comic that motivated Mauricio Souza’s resignation for homophobia – Geek

The new Superman comic that will be released in November by DC Comics has already caused controversy in Brazil even before there is a release forecast. “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” advances in diversity in the world of comics and brings a Superman that come out bisexual, which caused homophobic comments by volleyball player Maurício Souza.

“It’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go to this one and see where we end up”, wrote the athlete on Instagram on October 12th, reproducing the image of the comic’s promotion where there is a gay kiss.

As a result, Maurício was heavily criticized on social media, received pressure from sponsors of his now former club, Minas Tênis Clube, and was fired from the team after the homophobic post.

After the events, Maurício didn’t back down from his position, despite having apologized first in a profile with 50 followers and later spoke in his official account, but attesting that continues with his ideals.

bisexual superman

The publication “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” will be released in the United States on November 9th and follows the life of Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and current Superman of the franchise. He comes out bisexual and starts a relationship with student Jay Nakamura, his college classmate, who is also a hacker-activist.

Jon Kent and his friend Jay Nakamura started a friendship in a story published in August. But in the comics coming out in November, they will give you a kiss.

“After a scene where Superman is mentally and physically exhausted from trying to fight too many battles, Jay is there to take care of the Man of Steel,” DC comics said in a statement.

DC Comics described the new Superman as “bisexual” in the comic called “Jon Kent finds his identity.” “Today, more and more people can identify with the most powerful superhero in comics,” said Tom Taylor, author of the series.

In the “Son of Kal-El” saga, Jonathan Kent fights against various social injustices, ranging from forest fires to protests against the deportation of refugees.

DIVERSITY

The revelation of the sexual orientation of the most famous American superhero comes at a time when ever more books address diversity.

“Aquaman” introduced a black and gay superhero, while the latest Robin from Batman comics went bisexual in August