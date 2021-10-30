Check out the results of Quina 5694 and Lotofácil 2360 this Friday (10/29)

posted on 10/29/2021 8:01 PM / updated on 10/29/2021 8:25 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, this Friday night (29/10), four lotteries: Quina’s 5694 contests; 2360 from Lotofácil, 163 from Super Sete and 2230 from Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 09-12-25-35-63.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 2.5 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-11-22-37-40-43-44-47-55-62-65-66-68-70-71-76-84-85-93-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven



With an estimated prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 0

Column 2: 8

Column 3: 3

Column 4: 4

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 9

Column 7: 7

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-05-06-08-11-12-13-15-17-18-19-21-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: