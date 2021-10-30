Chelsea’s Jorginho surprises by choosing the best in the world and reveals what can take away the top team

In an interview with ESPN, Jorginho pointed out the best in the world, Chelsea’s moment and who were their idols

After winning the Champions League like Chelsea and the european cup for the Italy, Jorginho is one of the candidates for the Ballon d’Or award, awarded by the French magazine France Football to best player of the last season of European football.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, the steering wheel made a joke before saying what would be his vote for the award, excluding himself and his partner Kante.

“Jorginho (laughs). If I don’t vote for me, who will vote? I want to have at least one vote! Just kidding. Kevin de Bruyne [do Manchester City] for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years. For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football, he’s a player with above-average intelligence,” Natalie Gedra told reporter.

Champion of the last Champions League and current Premier League leader, Jorginho pointed out which pitfalls Chelsea need to avoid to continue winning titles this season.

“We cannot think that we are the best team, that we are going to win and that everything is fine. For that to happen, it’s the work you do. If you let your guard down and belittle your opponent, you take it, because you don’t win the game. Humility is like group, the hunger for victory and consistency are fundamental. It is a set of things that make you go in the right direction,” he said.

“The mentality we are creating is to win because this club is a winner. When it’s 2-0, we have to want to score more goals. Because if you stop, you’re disrespecting the opponent. Work the same way as if you were 0-0 . Confidence will rise and the results will come,” he explained.

Jorginho started his career as a striker, but was later withdrawn – still in his teens – for the defensive midfielder by an Italian coach who saw him play in Brazil.

“He put me at the wheel and said it was my position, where I would have chances to go further. He was right (laughs). Until that moment, my childhood idols were Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Ronaldo Fenômeno and Kaká. In this position, I started to look more fondly at Pirlo and Xavi, who were my references and I was very inspired. I watched many games because it was beautiful to see them play and also to be able to learn,” he said.

“What helped is that I started as a striker when I was a kid, then I turned into a 10 and then I went further back (laughs). This issue of being a defensive midfielder who plays more and wants the ball, likes to get out of the pressure and has the solution to go out with a touch and that you see before, that comes with me from that moment when I played more up front,” he explained.

The midfielder, who went to Italy even before becoming a professional, was a great success at clubs like Verona and Napoli. In 2018, he was hired by Chelsea at the request of coach Maurizio Sarri.

“I’ve always tried to put my game in the Premier League, not the other way around. I learned the issue of physical contact and intensity. I put it in my style, because I don’t have the physical build to want to go into the Premier League style of running and brawling. I take this, I try to insert it into my style of play,” said the steering wheel.

Jorginho did not hide his emotion and his eyes filled with tears when he spoke of the happiness of his mother, who was his first coach in beach soccer, in Santa Catarina, with the great phase he experienced.

“I even get goosebumps when I remember these things, really. Thinking about her in these moments is special. Unfortunately, she returned to Brazil after the Champions final, which was surreal, and lost the Euro because there was no way to return to England and do quarantine in time for She was desperate for not being able to come back (laughs),” she said.