China and Taiwan, alongside the US, on their way to war?; read review – International

The relationships between the U.S and the China have been getting worse in recent years. The warning by Chiu Kuo-cheng, defense minister of Taiwan, that China will have the capacity to carry out a large-scale invasion of the island in 2025, served to further strain the climate between the two powers.

Today, in addition to the dispute for sovereignty over the Taiwanese island, China has maritime territorial disputes with several neighbors, allies and supported by the United States. The Western power defends that the space claimed by Beijing they are international waters, an aggravating factor in this dispute.

Tensions between China and the US began to grow after the Taiwan Strait crisis of 1995-1996, which was caused by the island’s political status. Two facts resulting from it must be remembered. First, a Chinese general spoke to an American journalist, stating that he was sure Washington would not change Los Angeles by Taipei.

Second, China’s armed forces were unable to locate American ships that sailed through the strait during the crisis. The message was clear that, for Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party is willing to go to war, and to do so, it would have to develop the military capacity to prevent the US Navy from operating near its coast. Since then, Beijing has been investing heavily in various technology sectors to develop the A2AD strategy, which stands for Anti-Access Denial of Area.

It consists in creating a bubble of denial of the use of the sea near its coast, through the use of space, electronic, missile and naval capacity. American strategists predicted that the Chinese would be able to implement such a strategy by 2030, but due to the 2008-09 crisis, Chinese capacity would have been advanced by five years given the budget cuts the US had to make. No wonder the statement by the Taiwanese defense minister.

Is it inevitable that the two countries will come to war? This question is asked by Professor Graham Allison of Harvard, he did it in a book published in 2017, based on the theory called Thucydides’ Trap. This concept, based on the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta, states that when a new power begins to challenge the hegemonic power, there is a high chance of war between the two. He discusses sixteen historical cases in similar circumstances, only four of which were without armed conflict. So the prospects are not good.

For Allison, there is a great chance of avoiding conflict if the two governments know how to use different postures and policies. However, since the publication of the book, the two sides have taken the opposite path, causing this reality to have to be taken more and more seriously.

If war does occur, the first acts will not be military, but in the economic and cybernetic realms. I believe that the Chinese way of trying to dissuade Americans from opposing militarily would follow the vision that Chinese strategist Sun Tzu advocated more than two thousand years ago, of winning without fighting.

* He is professor of international relations at ESPM, specialist in National and International Security