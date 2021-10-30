Ciro Gomes reinforces Bolsonaro speech and also criticizes Petrobras profits | Economy

the antagonist After Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes also criticizes Petrobras’ profits

The pre-candidate for the presidency by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, used social networks this Friday (29) to criticize the profits obtained by Petrobras amid the rise in fuel prices. Yesterday, the state-owned company announced that it had a profit of R$ 31.1 billion in the third quarter of this year.

“The figures for Petrobras’ last quarter’s balance sheet, released yesterday, are a slap in the face of every Brazilian and a deep stab in the heart of the poorest,” Ciro began.

“The gigantic profits – immediately distributed to shareholders – attack, mock, humiliate millions of people who pay for the most expensive fuel in history while powerful shareholders feast,” he continued.

The gigantic profits – immediately distributed to shareholders – attack, mock, humiliate millions of people who pay for the most expensive fuel in history while powerful shareholders feast. — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) October 29, 2021

The president said that Brazil “sweats in real” to pay “the tycoons’ feast in dollars” and fired: “We built Petrobras with our taxes and the wealth of our underground and we’re handing it all to them on a platter.”

We suffered and sweated in real and paid the tycoons’ feast in dollars. We built Petrobrás with our taxes and the wealth of our underground, and we are handing them all that over to them on a platter. — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) October 29, 2021

Ciro Gomes’ speech reinforces the speeches of his opponent, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) . Yesterday, Bolsonaro stated that Petrobras cannot make high profits as it has been doing.

“If it is a company that exercises a monopoly, it has to have its social bias, in a good way. Nobody wants money from Petrobras for anything. We want Petrobras not to be in deficit, obviously, to invest in gas as well, and not just in other areas. We want a Petrobras focused on this, but we need changes in legislation that pass through Parliament. But it has to be a company that makes a profit that is not very high, as it has been doing,” said the president.

Still, Ciro made a point of saying that “we can’t play their game, who want us to hate Petrobras. We have to take it back and put it on its true path.” “Down with the genocidal policy of fuel prices pegged to the dollar! Oil is ours! Petrobras is ours! We want it back!”, he added.

Down with the genocidal policy of fuel prices pegged to the dollar! Oil is ours! Petrobras is ours! We want her back! — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) October 29, 2021

Despite not mentioning who these people are who “want us to hate Petrobras”, the PDT has already declared himself against the idea of ​​privatizing the company, which he considered an “evil strategy”. In recent days, Bolsonaro has been considering the possibility of selling the state-owned oil company to the private sector.