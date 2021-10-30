Cissa Guimarães ends contract with Globo: ‘I was very happy’ | Television



Cissa Guimarães gets emotional in “re-release” at “É de Casa” – Reproduction/TV Globo

Cissa Guimarães gets emotional in “re-release” at “É de Casa”Playback/TV Globo

Published 10/29/2021 16:41 | Updated 10/29/2021 4:49 PM

Rio – After Faustão and Tiago Leifert, Cissa Guimarães is one of the names to leave the TV Globo host list. This Friday (29), it was announced that the Rio station will not renew the contract with the 64-year-old actress, who leaves the channel after more than 40 years with the company, according to information from the magazine Quem.

In a note, Globo highlights the long partnership with the presenter and leaves the “doors open” for future projects. However, the channel highlights that Cissa’s new participations in the channel’s attractions will follow a new contract model adopted by the company.

Leading “É de Casa” since its debut, in 2015, Cissa Guimarães said goodbye through a statement and celebrated the good times she experienced at the station: “I was very happy in this marriage of more than 40 years. And that’s what I’ll take with you. : the good partnerships, the immense learnings, the happy, emotional and shared moments that have gone down in history – mine, the audience and TV Globo. My gratitude lives there, in this beautiful feeling and in this life we ​​built together,” he declared .