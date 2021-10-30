Civil Police confirms 13 deaths in violent collision between pickup truck and van in Mato Grosso – Só Notícias

The Civil Police has just confirmed, to Só Notícias, that 13 people died in a serious collision between a Toyota SW4 and a van (make and models not yet detailed) occurred this morning on the BR-174, in Comodoro (677 km of Cuiabá).

The Municipal Health Secretary of Comodoro, Fábio Carraro detailed that the patients João Alves Franco, José Luiz da Silva, Antônio Pereira Soares, Silvanda Souza Silva, Luiz Guslinsky, Geraldo Aparecido, Cinere dos Santos, Mailon Rocha, in addition to the companions Aparecida Guslinsky died and Elenice Fernandtes de Souza. The van driver was identified as Elias Santos. The occupants of SW4 are Márcio Coelho and Juliano Coelho

According to the Chief of Civil Police of Comodoro, Ricardo Marques, a nurse and one of the patients survived and were taken to the local hospital for care. In the truck, one person survived and was also rescued. The accident occurred around 5:00 in the morning. “We were surprised by this accident with several people. A van (ambulance) that was taking patients to undergo a hemodialysis procedure in the city of Vilhena. There was this collision with SW4, which was going in the opposite direction and we had the deaths that caused a lot of commotion”.

The occurrence is still ongoing. “The police are on site with the Official Expertise and Technical Identification to start the analysis and point out the cause of the accident”, explained Marques.

By note, the mayor of Comodoro Rogério Vilela Victor de Oliveira lamented the deaths and declared official mourning for three days due to the tragic accident. “During the period, the municipal flag will be hoisted at half-mast in all public agencies in the municipality.”

Both vehicles were completely destroyed. The van overturned and stopped in a wooded area on the side of the highway.

In a moment, more details

Only News/Cleber Romero (photos: reproduction – updated at 10:18)