Climate Change, Covid-19, and Taxes Meet Themes for G20 Leaders | World

The leaders of the 20 countries that have the biggest economies in the world started a two-day meeting in Rome, Italy, this Saturday (30).

The main themes of this meeting should be imposed, Covid-19 and global warming.

The expectation is that there will be discussions on climate change, but at this meeting there should not be a significant commitment to controlling global warming.

There is already a draft of the document that the countries must sign, and this text indicates that the leaders have committed to small increments in goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi greeted the leaders of the other countries and everyone posed for a photo.

The presidents of China and Russia did not attend in person, which dampened hopes for major progress in climate diplomacy ahead of the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow, which is seen as vital to addressing the threat of rising temperatures.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said talks in Italy and Scotland will be difficult.

The G20 countries are responsible for 80% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions.

The goal is to limit global warming to 1.5ºC.

The draft declaration also says that leaders recognize the importance of zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century, a goal that some big polluters do not recognize.

On the first day of the meeting there should be discussions about Covid-19 and economic recovery.

There are fears of energy prices, and problems related to the logistics of goods and merchandise must be discussed.

Leaders must commit to plans to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population against Covid-19 by mid-2022 and, in addition, create a task force to deal with future pandemics.

US President Joe Biden will urge energy producers in member countries to increase supply to ensure an economic recovery.

Biden wants to show that his country is at the forefront of the fight against global warming. He wanted to have passed a bill in his country that would allocate $1.85 trillion for green infrastructure, but the US Congress has yet to pass the measure.

It is common for there to be bilateral meetings at meetings such as the G20. The leaders of the US, Germany, UK and France, for example, should have a meeting to talk about Iran.

The city of Rome, where the event takes place, has raised the alert level. There are about 600 police and 500 soldiers on the street to maintain order.

Two demonstrations were authorized during the day, but both must take place far from the location of the G20 meeting (a neighborhood far from the center, built by fascist leader Benito Mussolini).