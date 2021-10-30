Command changes, new faces and title: what has changed in São Paulo since the rout for Inter | São Paulo

Since then, Rogério Ceni, current commander, is the fourth coach (counting an interim) to lead the Morumbi team in 2021. The instability in the position has become a rule in São Paulo in recent years.

Fernando Diniz was the commander on the night of January 20, when São Paulo suffered the defeat that marked the downfall of the team that, until then, led the Brazilian – ended up in fourth place.

1 of 3 Yuri Alberto scores in Inter’s rout of São Paulo in January — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Yuri Alberto scores in Inter’s rout over São Paulo in January — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

The rout led Inter to the lead, a position they would later lose, with Flamengo being the national champion. Diniz still resisted until the end of that month, being fired the day after the defeat by Atlético-GO.

The role then went to assistant Marcos Vizolli, who led the team until the end of the season, without being able to regain the lead, but guaranteeing a place in the group stage of the Libertadores.

Vizolli handed the team over to Argentine Hernán Crespo, hired during a long process in which several foreign coaches were interviewed by the tricolor board.

But not even the careful hiring, much less the conquest of Paulistão, the first title in more than eight years for São Paulo, guaranteed stability to the former striker.

The state’s offensive team became problematic at the Brazilian Nationals, where it came to occupy a place in the relegation zone – today it is 13th, with 34 points, only five points above the sticking area.

Also eliminated in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Crespo did not resist, despite promises from top hats that his departure was not considered.

2 of 3 Rogério Ceni during training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc Rogério Ceni during training at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

On the same day that the Argentine’s resignation was announced, hours later, Rogério Ceni returned to São Paulo, where he began his coaching career in 2017.

The former goalkeeper, who between one pass and another became Fortaleza’s idol, had problems at Cruzeiro, and won titles at Flamengo, will play his fourth game in this Brazilian Nationals. So far, they have a draw (Ceará), a win (Corinthians) and a defeat (Red Bull Bragantino).

If the coach’s chair changed owner several times from January 5th to 1st, on the field São Paulo also had changes.

From the team that started against Inter 10 months ago, Juanfran, Daniel Alves, Tchê Tchê and Brenner have already left. Bruno Alves and Léo are now reserves, and Luan is injured. From that team, Thiago Volpi, Reinaldo, Gabriel Sara and Luciano should start Sunday’s match at Morumbi.

Ceni expects to count on striker Rigoni, who is recovering from muscle problems, to strengthen the team’s offensive sector – São Paulo has the second worst attack in the competition, with 22 goals.