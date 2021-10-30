Confins Airport Resumes Direct Flights to the US in 2022 – Economy

Confins airport will have direct flights to Miami, from March, and to New York, from June 2022 (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region, will have two new international destinations in 2022. Eastern Airlines will have direct flights to Miami, starting in March, and to New York, in June. Currently, the airport has direct flights to Portugal, by TAP and to Panama, by Copa Airlines.

In all, there will be three weekly flights between Miami and Belo Horizonte, starting on March 27, 2022, and two weekly flights between New York (JFK) and Belo Horizonte, starting on June 8, 2022.

“The inauguration of these two destinations to the United States is long awaited by Minas Gerais, and we are confident in the operation and maintenance of these routes, as well as the launch of other destinations”, emphasizes Herlichy Bastos, Director of Operations at BH Airport.

The flights will be made on a Boeing 777-200 in two classes of service: premium economy and economy.

This is the first time that the airline makes regular flights to Brazil. The capital of Minas Gerais is the first Brazilian city contemplated by the company.

“Providing access to these destinations, departing from Belo Horizonte International Airport, is a gain for all miners. We are always in negotiations with airlines to expand Minas Gerais’ connectivity with the world. The partnership with Eastern Airlines is another one initiative that demonstrates the potential of the airport,” says Herlichy.

More routes between Brazil and the United States



In the first half of this year, Joshua Bustos, vice president of the airline, had already highlighted that the company’s focus at the moment is Minas Gerais and operations at the Confins airport.

“Belo Horizonte is not currently served by other companies and we want to fill this ‘gap’ that routes between Brazil and the United States still have, such as focusing on other large Brazilian cities and planning direct flights to other North American destinations that are not serviced directly,” he said.

The airline’s aircraft have only two classes, which, according to the company, expands its capacity and contributes to offering more comfort to passengers, who do not need to pay for their first checked bag weighing up to 32 kilos.

In addition, another differential is that the passenger can transport, free of charge, sports equipment such as a surfboard or bicycle, for example. The company is also pet friendly and is able to transport pets on board.

resumption



Before the pandemic, BH International Airport had five international flights. To Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, in the United States and to Buenos Aires, in Argentina, by Azul Linhas Areas Brasileiras, flights to Portugal, by TAP and to Panama, by Copa Airlines.

So far, only the last two have been resumed. There are four weekly flights to Portugal and three to Panama.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria