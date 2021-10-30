Connected car is already a reality in Brazil; see 10 models with internet

In recent years, the auto industry has created several technologies that improve connectivity in vehicles. The concept of ”connected car” appeared in Brazil a few years ago, but gained strength even from 2015 onwards with the arrival of the system onstar, gives Chevrolet. O mid hatch Cruze Sport 6 it’s the cross sedan they left the factory with internet on board. However, since then, a lot has changed.

Currently, after being ”alone” in this market, the GM started to have equal competitors when it comes to connectivity. Since 2019, many vehicles have appeared on the market improving services and offering new possibilities. However, nothing compares to 2021. Virtually all the latest releases have arrived with connected services.

Mobile apps allow you to give remote commands such as starting the engine and adjusting the air conditioner. In addition, several multimedia centers offer voice commands and wireless connection with Android Auto and Carplay, as well as Google Assistant. And, in the case of the Fiat Pulse, it is even possible to order one McDonald’s snack by the car screen. Thus, we have separated 10 models that already have connected services. Check out!

1. Fiat Pulse

Newly launched on the market, the new Fiat SUV arrived with an extensive list of technologies. However, to have more connectivity, it is necessary to pay an optional package from Connect Me, which has a value of R$2,650.

Among the main operations is the application that allows you to control the car’s commands via smartphone, smartwatch or Alexa (virtual assistant).

In this way, it is possible, for example, to lock and unlock doors, turn on the headlights and even turn the car off and on. However, what calls the most attention is the Native Wi-fi service, offered in partnership with the operator Tim. In this case, the chip comes directly from the manufacturer and the on-board system allows a pairing of up to 8 external devices.

However, the model also offers a vehicle location system, theft alert, automatic emergency calls and an intelligent map, which triggers the driver when the car is empty and directs the vehicle to the nearest station.

Finally, one of the big news on Pulse is a platform called Card. Created in partnership with the Zapay, the system allows you to buy a snack at McDonald’s, for example, directly from the multimedia screen. Or rather, it allows you to pay IPVA, fines or even tolls fully automatically. This is because the system is linked to the user’s credit card.

2. Hyundai HB20

Taking advantage of the internet upgrade in Brazil, the Hyundai is debuting the system bluelink. For now, it is only available on the HB20, which is serving as a test for the integration of technology in the market. The device is worth R$1,400 and, in partnership with Vivo, offers monthly plans for around R$29.90 for all services.

In this solution, Hyundai offers 24-hour assistance. However, the automaker points out that the most interesting thing is the possibility of recovering the car in cases of theft. Other points worth mentioning are the remote engine start controls, which can be done from the app, and the vehicle status check.

3. Jeep Renegade

Jeep, on the other hand, works with the Adventure Intelligence, which, in addition to Renegade, is part of other models such as the Commander. In it, it is possible to have vehicle information such as fuel and oil data, as well as the kilometer count. One of the differentials is that, every month, a car health report is sent to the user, which can suggest preventive maintenance.

In addition, there are also similar commands with the other models such as smart map, emergency call, and Wi-fi Hotspot that connects up to 8 devices. That is, there is a need to contract with partner Tim, which has prices from R$30 to R$100 monthly.

4. Ford Ranger

Another model, for those who like pickup trucks, that brings a lot of connectivity is the ranger. THE Ford uses a multimedia system that equips the vehicle and promotes an intuitive interaction, called ”SYNC”. In it, there is great connectivity with apps, vehicle climate and GPS. This, in addition to allowing you to control the audio and browser functions by voice command.

To keep up, Ranger also has the system FordPass ConnectTM, which allows, through the application, full interaction with the truck wherever you are. The commands, therefore, are similar to those already mentioned so far.