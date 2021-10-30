COP26: Greta Thunberg joins group of teenagers in protest in London

Swedish activist on his way from Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change

Reproduction/ Twitter @GretaThunberg Greta and other activists in front of Standard Chartered bank



This Friday, 29, the Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg joined a group of young people in a protest outside the Standard Chartered bank in the financial district of London. The purpose of the protest was to draw attention to the banks that are profiting from the environmental destruction by financing the fossil fuel industry. “We came here today as part of this week of action because the UK and UK corporations have been funding climate chaos and the destruction of our islands for decades,” said Joseph Sikuli, an activist from Tonga, a Pacific island nation. Greta posted on her social networks asking the bank to “stop financing our destruction”. Similar protests took place in 26 countries simultaneously, according to organizers.

On Sunday, the 31st, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) will start in Glasgow, at Scotland, and will bring together the 192 participating nations to debate the climate until November 12th. The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (no party) will be present. Greta and other activists are traveling to the country to follow COP26. On November 5, a march for “climate justice” is scheduled in the city of Glasgow and the young Swedish woman has already confirmed her presence.