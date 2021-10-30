Corinthians Announces New Sponsor for Women’s Team; see details

Corinthians announced this Friday afternoon another sponsorship for the women’s soccer team. THE fegaro, a food product import company, is the new brand to display its logo on Timão’s shirt.

The newest sponsor of the alvinegra team occupies the front bar of the mantle. The signed deal is valid until the end of the current season and will officially appear on the field for the first time on the next Sunday, when the team faces Railway in the second semifinal of Paulistão Mulher, at 11 am.

The club has not yet released details of values ​​about the partnership. The company now joins BMG, Galera.bet, Atroveran Hot, São Cristóvão Saúde and UniDrummod as sponsors of Corinthians women’s football. Besides them, Spani is the team’s master sponsor.

With the arrival of Fegaro, Tell Voip is no longer part of Corinthians’ sponsors. The company occupied the location currently occupied by the new sponsor.

Check out the tweet that showed the first photos of the shirt with the new sponsor

Hello, Faithful! There’s something new on Timão’s shirt. Fegaro is Corinthians’ newest sponsor! Welcome, Fegaro.

🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TGRv3ZK7dA — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) October 29, 2021

