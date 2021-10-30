Corinthians bet Donelli could be the 11th U-17 world champion to debut in Serie A

Goalkeeper Matheus Donelli is about to become the 11th player in the squad that won the world champions for Brazil, in 2019, to debut in a Serie A match in the Brazilian Championship. Cassio’s natural replacement, he should be the archer in the match against Chapecoense, on Monday, at Neo Química Arena.

Title holder in the U-17 World Cup with the Seleção, Donelli has already played in three matches for Timão’s professional, but all of them are valid for the Campeonato Paulista. He was the archer against Palmeiras, Ponte Preta and Novorizontino in the Estadual.

Still at age 19, Donelli’s feat impresses for being precocious among the goalkeepers and most of the defensive players involved in that dispute. He is only the third defensive player to have this opportunity.

To give you an idea, all the attackers called up for the tournament have already played in Serie A for their respective clubs, in addition to three guards/socks.

One of the players that has not yet made his debut, by the way, is Corinthians midfielder Matheus Araújo. The athlete has trained several times with the professional and played in a friendly, in 2019, and in this year’s Paulista, but he was never remembered in duels in the main national tournament.

goalkeepers

Cristian – Atlético Mineiro

Marcelo – Fluminense

Matheus Donelli – Corinthians

Defenders

Gustavo Garcia – Palmeiras

Henri – Palm Trees

Luan Patrick – Athletico Paranaense

Patrick – Sao Paulo

Gabriel Noga – Flamengo – has played Serie A

Renan – Palmeiras – has played Serie A

Yan – Coritiba

half campers

Daniel Cabral – Flamengo

Diego Rosa – Guild

Matheus Araújo – Corinthians

Reinier – Flamengo – has played Serie A

Sandry – Santos – has played Serie A

Talles Costa – São Paulo – has played Serie A

attackers

Gabriel Veron – Palmeiras – has played Serie A

João Peglow – Internacional – has played Serie A

Lázaro – Flamengo – has played Serie A

Kaio Jorge – Santos – has played Serie A

Talles Magno – Vasco da Gama – has played Serie A

