Corinthians does penultimate training aiming at Chapecoense with Cantillo and without Renato Augusto

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Saturday morning to carry out the penultimate training session before facing Chapecoense. The duel will take place on Monday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

The training included the return of the steering wheel Cantillo. The player was released from activities last Friday to accompany the birth of his son and, this Saturday, he trained normally with his teammates.

On the other hand, Renato Augusto remained inside the TC to perform load control exercises in the gym. Already Lucas Piton continued the treatment in the posterior muscle of the left thigh and, therefore, the lateral Reginaldo, from the Sub-20, completed the activities with the group.

The athletes performed the warm-up and, in the sequence, Sylvinho divided the players into two groups. In one half of the pitch, the coach prepared an offensive set pieces activity, on the other, assistants Doriva and Alex Meschini commanded a training of crosses and submissions in game situation. Players took turns between the two exercises.

At the end of training, as has been common, some athletes performed complementary activities, such as free kicks and penalty kicks, headers with the defenders and passes with the defensive midfielders.

Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Sunday afternoon to finish preparing to face Chapecoense on Monday. Timão is in seventh place, with 41 points. The opponent is the last one in the competition, with 13.

