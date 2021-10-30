Corinthians increased Gabriel Pereira’s salary last year without extending the bond

All this controversy about the renewal of Gabriel Pereira could have been avoided if, in May 2020, Corinthians had extended its relationship when the young man signed a new contract with the club.

17 months ago, Gabriel Pereira and his managers were at Parque São Jorge, signed a new document with Corinthians, but the period of the relationship has not changed, remaining the same end date (March 31, 2022). At the time, the club only changed its salary and its severance pay.

And why did this happen? In search of an answer, the report from My Timon spoke with Carlos Nujud, director of the base at the time of signing this contract, still under President Andrés Sanchez’s administration. The former manager gave the following explanation:

“When we were told that Gabriel Pereira would start training with the professionals, we (base) called his manager to renew the relationship. The salary request was incompatible with what the base could offer, so we increased his salary a little to increase the termination fine, I think we’ve increased it by about $5 million,” said Nujud, who added.

“We weren’t able to increase the length of the contract because the entrepreneur conditioned this to a salary increase that the base could not offer. This was left to the personnel of the professional department to resolve later.“, recalled the former director of the base at the time of signing.

It is worth remembering that, at the time of signing the contract, the representatives of Corinthians’ professional football department were Duilio Monteiro Alves (director), Eduardo Ferreira (deputy director), Jorge Kalil (deputy director) and Vilson Menezes (manager).

The current board of Corinthians – Duilio, president; Roberto de Andrade, director; Alessandro Nunes, manager – remains silent. The directors, off-screen, reached out to journalists who have been trying to renew Gabriel Pereira’s bond since February, but without reciprocity from their representative.

Corinthians and Ivan Rocha, Gabriel Pereira’s manager, disagree on the values ​​of salary and gloves. The player, which interests Benfica-POR and other clubs, may even stay out of the duel with Chapecoense, on Monday, at Neo Química Arena.

