Corinthians speaks out about the problems in ticket sales and releases the first partial

This Friday, during the opening of ticket sales to the general public for the duel between Corinthians and Chapecoense, fans had problems with the website’s server and were unable to purchase tickets for about an hour. This Saturday, the club commented on the matter.

In a statement, Corinthians claimed to have followed the difficulties that many fans had. The club explained that the instability on the website was caused by the huge amount of tickets sold per minute (demand equivalent to decisive games), lining up the accesses of Corinthians fans.

The sales opening took place at 11:00 am and, until 5:30 pm, accesses had not yet been completely normalized. The instability generated complaints from fans on social media. Also according to the club, “sales continued without interruptions, within the maximum processing capacity supported by the system, throughout the entire period”.

Corinthians took the opportunity to publicize that, so far, 34,000 tickets have already been sold for next Monday’s duel at 9.30 pm. This will be the first match with 100% public release at Neo Química Arena after the pandemic. The stadium has a capacity for 49,205 people.

Check the Corinthians official score in full

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista followed, throughout Friday (29), the difficulty experienced by many fans in the attempt to buy tickets for the game against Chapecoense, which will take place next Monday (1st/11).

First, it is noteworthy that the opening of sales began in a staggered manner last Monday (25), respecting the proper priorities.

On Friday, when the opening of the sale to the general public took place, due to the huge amount of tickets sold per minute – numbers comparable only to big decisions -, there was a queuing of accesses, causing instability for many users who were looking for their tickets, but actual sales continued uninterrupted, within the maximum processing capacity supported by the system, at all times.

Remember that each sale is only made after confirmation of the payment method used. Until then, the ticket will be reserved, and will only be made available again after an eventual refusal to pay – which happens with some frequency and limits the agility of the process.

So far, more than 34,000 tickets have been sold for the match, and demand remains strong.

We thank everyone for their confidence and patience and we hope to see 100% of our house occupied next Monday, demonstrating once again the strength of Fiel, who always supports us until the end.

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

