Corinthians visits Ponte Preta in the debut of the second phase of the Paulista U-17; see details

The Corinthians Under-17 team returns to the field this Saturday morning and makes its debut in the second phase of the category’s Paulistão. at 11am. Timãozinho faces Ponte Preta at the Coronel Francisco Vieira Stadium.

The Alvinegra team reached this stage of the state competition after being leader of group 4 in the first stage of Paulistão. Corinthians was unbeaten, having ten wins in ten games, which guaranteed the team a 14-point advantage over second place.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Timon detailed the match below. Check out!

holders

The official lineup should only be known moments before the ball rolls. The tendency is for coach Gustavo Almeida to climb Timão with: Felipe Longo; Léo Agostinho, Vinicius Cressi, Thomas Augustin and Vitor Meer; Gabriel Moscardo, Adryan, Breno Bidon and Kayke; Wesley and Peter

My Timon

My Timon

Arbitration

Michel de Camargo was selected by the FPF as the main referee of the match. He will be assisted by Mauricio Helder Luiz Alexandrino and Lídio Néri de Souza Junior.

Streaming

Corinthians matches as a visitor at the Paulistão U-17 are not broadcast in this second phase. Fans can follow Timãozinho’s matches as home team, always broadcast live on Corinthians TV

See more at: Corinthians and Corinthians U-17 base.