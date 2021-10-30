country singer dies after treating brain tumor

Country singer Daniel Frandolozo died last Tuesday (26) at the age of 19 after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor in Sinop, Mato Grosso.

In contact with splash, Danieli Frandolozo, the artist’s sister, explained that the surgery was performed on May 20th. According to her, the cancer spread through the singer’s body over the next five months, which caused his death.

He started his career at age 12 and was growing in music, playing in many places in the city. He was also an instrument teacher and loved country music, it was his life. Daniel’s biggest idol was Tião Carreiro.

Danieli Frandolozo

Daniel was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May, the month the procedure was performed. Since then, friends and family have organized raffles, virtual kitties, events and other initiatives to raise money and pay for the surgery.

“Hospital costs exceeded R$ 250,000 and they got the full amount,” said Danieli.

Some businessmen were interested in working with him, but unfortunately there was no time. He was a boy very much loved and dear to everyone.

Danieli Frandolozo

Daniel Frandolozo was operated on at Santo Antônio de Sinop hospital. The singer’s wake was held last Wednesday (27) in the same city.