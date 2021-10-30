Country singer dies at age 19 after discovering brain tumor | celebrities

reproduction Singer dies at age 19 with brain tumor

Known as Daniel Viola, 19-year-old country singer Daniel Frandolozo died this week after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. After a few days in a coma in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he did not resist the disease. The wake was last Wednesday.

A resident of Sinop, 503 kilometers from Cuiabá, capital of Mato Grosso, the boy played several shows around the city playing viola fashion. The disease was diagnosed in May this year. Daniel’s friends even made a pool to pay for surgery to remove the tumor, but the biopsy showed that it was a very aggressive type of cancer.

According to his sister, despite the seriousness of the case, he was still able to perform some movements three months after discovering the disease. His conscience was preserved, but the singer only communicated through gestures.

Over the past two months, the cancer has spread and Daniel has been unable to undergo a second surgery to remove the rest of the tumor. Hospital costs amounted to more than R$ 250,000 and, in addition to the online cow, the boy’s family sold pastries, chicken, raffles and held solidary lives to be able to collect and pay for the surgeries. With the repercussions of the campaign and the help of friends, Daniel’s family was able to pay the full amount of hospital costs.