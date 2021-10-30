Country singer dies at age 19 after surgery to remove a brain tumor

Singer Daniel Frandolozo, aged 19, died after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was known as Daniel Viola and lived in Sinop, 503 km from Cuiabá. The boy played several shows around the city playing viola fashion. When he was diagnosed in May of that year, a friend of Daniel’s went online to fund a tumor-removing surgery.

The biopsy showed that his tumor was a very aggressive type of cancer. According to his sister Danieli Frandolozo, until the 3rd month he was still able to perform some movements and his conscience was preserved, but he communicated through gestures. The family was waiting for Daniel’s clinical condition to improve to perform a new surgery and remove the rest of the tumor, but the cancer had spread and in the last two months, Daniel was in a coma, and was unable to perform the second surgery.

In addition to the cow, the family sold pastries, chicken, raffles and held solidary lives to be able to raise and pay for the surgeries that Daniel needed. Hospital costs were over R$ 250,000. With the repercussions of the campaign and the help of friends, Daniel’s family was able to pay the full amount of hospital costs. After a few days in a coma in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he did not resist and died. The boy’s wake was this Wednesday (29), at the Sinop Municipal Cemetery.

On social networks, family and friends paid tribute to Daniel. According to his sister, he was passionate about music and very sweet. “He breathed music. He loved viola fashion. He lived to sing and play. He was so loved that he intensely conquered children, adults and seniors, people of all ages, beliefs. For him, everyone was equal and he treated everyone the same way. “, said.