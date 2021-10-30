Covid-19: Coronavac booster dose raises protection by 80%, says Chile

The application of a booster dose of the Coronavac vaccine, against Covid-19, increases the effectiveness of the immunizer to 80.2%, according to the Ministry of Health of Chile. The additional dose also increases the protection against hospitalizations from 84% to 88%.

The results are from a survey conducted in the country that evaluated the performance of the three vaccines applied in Chile, Coronavac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

According to the study, the booster dose of Coronavac has results similar to those of other vaccines, significantly increasing its effectiveness against the symptomatic disease.

Regarding protection considering cases in general, Pfizer’s vaccine had an increase from 56% to 90%, and AstraZeneca’s, from 56% to 93%. With regard to hospitalizations, Pfizer showed an increase from 84% to 87% in protection. AstraZeneca jumped from 84% to 96.3%.

The study involved 4,785,749 people immunized with the complete two-dose Coronavac regimen. Of this group, 2,017,878 individuals received the booster dose as of August 11th.

Among those who received the additional doses, 1,506,154 took AstraZeneca, 371,592 received Pfizer and 140,132 were vaccinated with Coronavac. The study included only people over 16 years old, with no history of new coronavirus infection.

(With information from the Butantan Institute)

