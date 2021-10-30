Covid-19: the number of cities at low risk in ES rises to 76

79th Covid-19 risk map in ES. Credit: State Government

The number of municipalities classified at low risk for transmission of the new coronavirus in Espírito Santo has increased, according to the 79th risk map — drawn up based on pandemic indicators and released this Friday (29) by the state government.

In the new classification, 76 cities are at low risk, two at moderate risk — Santa Maria de Jetibá and Ibatiba — and no municipality is classified as high or extreme risk.

The new risk map is valid from next Monday (1st) and will remain in effect until the following Sunday, November 7th. The Great Victory remains at low risk.

WHAT HAS CHANGED:

Improved: Mantenópolis and President Kennedy migrated to low risk

Mantenópolis and President Kennedy migrated to low risk Worse: Santa Maria de Jetibá migrated to moderate risk

Governor Renato Casagrande informed, on his Twitter profile, that the Southwestern Serrana region reached two of the three criteria to reach the very low risk: 81% of the public aged 18 and over vaccinated with the second dose and 92% of adolescents with to D2. The Central Serrana region reached 80% of the 18+ population with D2, and the South Coast, 91% of adolescents with D1.

THE COMPLETE RATING:

Low risk: Afonso Cláudio, Água Doce do Norte, Águia Branca, Alegre, Alfredo Chaves, Alto Rio Novo, Anchieta, Apiacá, Aracruz, Atílio Vivácqua, Baixo Guandu, Barra de São Francisco, Boa Esperança, Bom Jesus do Norte, Brejetuba, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim , Castle, Cariacica, Colatina, Conceição da Barra, Conceição do Castelo, Divino de São Lourenço, Domingos Martins, Dores do Rio Preto, Ecoporanga, Fundão, Governador Lindenberg, Guaçuí, Guarapari, Ibiraçu, Ibitirama, Iconha, Irupi, Itaguaçu, Itapemirim , Itarana, Iúna, Jaguaré, Jerônimo Monteiro, João Neiva, Laranja da Terra, Linhares, Mantenópolis, Marataízes, Marshal Floriano, Marilândia, Mimoso do Sul, Montanha, Mucurici, Muniz Freire, Muqui, Nova Venécia, Pancas, Pedro Canário, Pinheiros , Piúma, Ponto Belo, Presidente Kennedy, Rio Bananal, Rio Novo do Sul, Santa Leopoldina, Santa Maria de Jetibá, Santa Teresa, São Domingos do Norte, São Gabriel da Palha, São José do Calçado, São Mateus, São Roque do Canaã , Serra, Sooretama, Vargem Alta, For Sale No va do Imigrante, Viana, Vila Pavão, Vila Valério, Vila Velha and Vitória.

Weekly comparison of the Covid-19 risk map in ES. Credit: State Government

UNDERSTAND THE RISK MAP

In the so-called Coexistence Matrix, adopted since August last year, the classification of Espirito Santo cities is a result of the combination of two axes. Together, they consider four factors related to the Covid-19 pandemic and define four risk levels: very low*, low, moderate, high, and extreme.

Threat axis: composed of the coefficient of active cases in the last 28 days, the number of tests performed per thousand inhabitants and the moving average of deaths in the last 14 days. All are indicators specific to each municipality.

composed of the coefficient of active cases in the last 28 days, the number of tests performed per thousand inhabitants and the moving average of deaths in the last 14 days. All are indicators specific to each municipality. Vulnerability axis: formed by the occupancy rate of beds in the intensive care unit (ICU), considering the total number of spaces currently occupied compared to all those available during the period of greatest expansion of the state network.

*On October 6, the state government informed that the Covid-19 transmission risk map in Espírito Santo will now have the possibility of classifying it as “very low risk”, identified in blue. The new risk category will not be applied exclusively to one municipality, but to Espirito Santo microregions.

Started in April 2020, the mapping strategy in the state follows the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and technical recommendations from the Fire Department, Civil Defense, the State Health Department (Sesa), the Jones dos Santos Neves Institute (IJSN) and of the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).