Covid-19 transmission remains stable in the country, says Fiocruz

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation’s Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin, released by the institution this Friday, 29, states that covid-19 transmission rates remain stable, but emphasizes that age should be considered an aspect of vulnerability and requires measures protection, clinical management and surveillance. Among the elderly who contracted the disease, 63.3% are hospitalized, and 81.9% of the total number of deaths refers to people aged 60 years or more. In-hospital lethality in the elderly is 2.5 times higher than in young adults. In Epidemiological Week 41, from 10 to 16 October, the mean age of patients who died was 71.6 years and that of patients admitted to the ICU was 64.2 years.

The Observatory researchers defend measures to ensure better air quality in closed environments and guide employees and employers to advance in campaigns, encouraging the requirement of a vaccine passport in various work environments, such as bars, restaurants, schools, stores and services. “It is necessary to highlight the benefits of collective protection not only for workers, but for their families, children, co-workers and the community. It is especially important to complete the vaccination schedule with two doses or a single dose, depending on the immunizing, including a booster dose when indicated, so that we can reach a level of greater safety, with at least 80% of the population protected,” say the scientists in the bulletin.

The results observed in the last two epidemiological weeks (10 to 23 October) reinforce the trend towards a reduction in the impacts of covid-19 in the country, demonstrating that the vaccination campaign is reaching one of its main objectives – the reduction of severe cases that lead to hospitalization and death. However, researchers warn that it is still not possible to speak of a complete blockage of the virus’ circulation and, therefore, of the transmission of the disease.







People walk among street vendors in downtown Rio de Janeiro 01/09/2020 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Photo: Reuters

Currently, 72% of Brazilians are vaccinated with the first dose and 53% have a complete vaccination schedule. Six states have more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated. Despite the improvement in indicators, the bulletin emphasizes that the pandemic is not over and that the country is still in a public health emergency. Researchers defend the importance of expanding and accelerating vaccination. “It is essential that the population is protected with a complete vaccination schedule and that those eligible receive the third dose”, they recommend.

In recent months, the relaxation of physical distancing measures has increased the concentration of people indoors. With the holiday season, the expectation is that this circulation will tend to grow even more in November and December. Therefore, the use of masks and hand hygiene are still very important measures.

Data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza) show the reversal of rejuvenation, which occurred mainly in the first half of 2021, shifting the hospitalization curve to the elderly population once again. In hospitalizations in wards and in ICU beds and among deaths, the elderly are again proportionally highlighted. The current pattern of distribution of hospitalized cases and deaths is similar to the period before the start of vaccination. The effect of vaccination is already noticeable homogeneously in the adult population. Age, therefore, needs to be considered as an aspect of vulnerability, and requires differentiated clinical management and surveillance.

River

This Friday, the municipality of Rio de Janeiro surpassed the mark of 35 thousand deaths caused by covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. The death toll reached 35,027. In the entire state, 68,321 people have died of covid-19 – this Friday were recorded 92 deaths. The number of cases in the state reached 1,320,762, with 490,606 in the city of Rio. This Friday, 1,323 cases were registered throughout the state.