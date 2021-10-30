Covid Vaccination: More than 115 million people are fully immunized; 53.93% of the population | Vaccines

More than 115 million people are fully immunized when taking the second or single dose of Covid immunizers. According to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Friday (29), they are 115,042,737 people who received the doses, a number that represents 53.93% of the population.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,479,447 people, representing 72.42% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 8,165,768 people (3.83% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 277,687,952 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 214,212 people, the second to 790,989, the single dose to -1,640 (negative due to a recount in Espírito Santo, and the booster dose to 340,444, a total of 1,344,005 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (67.49%), Mato Grosso do Sul (64.12%), Rio Grande do Sul (60.27%), Santa Catarina (57.96%) and Paraná (57.92%).

Nine states and the Federal District have more than half of their population fully immunized: SP, MS, RS, SC, PR, ES, MG, CE, DF and RN.

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (80.51%), Santa Catarina (75.94%), Rio Grande do Sul (75.26%), Paraná (74.35%) and Minas Gerais (74.18%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

277,687,952 (82.88% of the doses distributed to the states) 20 states and the DF released new data: MS, PI, SE, GO, AP, AM, PB, RR, MT, RN, DF, AL, RS, PR, SC, RJ, ES, CE, SP, BA, PE

MS, PI, SE, GO, AP, AM, PB, RR, MT, RN, DF, AL, RS, PR, SC, RJ, ES, CE, SP, BA, PE 6 states have not released new data: AC, MA, MG, PA, RO, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 548,808 (60.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 359,331 (39.62%); booster dose: 5538

AL – 1st dose: 2,269,473 (67.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,471,757 (43.73%); booster dose: 77581

AM – 1st dose: 2,610,269 (61.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,834,769 (42.97%); booster dose: 67778

AP – 1st dose: 484,319 (55.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 263,955 (30.08%); booster dose: 9751

BA – 1st dose: 10,367,773 (69.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,107,337 (47.43%); booster dose: 397524

EC – 1st dose: 6,475,028 (70.07%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,885,843 (52.87%); booster dose: 190179

DF – 1st dose: 2,251,317 (72.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,664,467 (53.79%); booster dose: 117184

ES – 1st dose: 3,015,073 (73.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,240,689 (54.54%); booster dose: 308963

GO – 1st dose: 5,047,158 (70.04%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,312,052 (45.96%); booster dose: 207345

MA – 1st dose: 4,241,670 (59.3%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,817,455 (39.39%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,883,444 (74.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 11,394,006 (53.21%); booster dose: 829949

MS – 1st dose: 1,954,256 (68.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,954,256 (64.12%); booster dose: 265062

MT – 1st dose: 2,440,710 (68.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,685,550 (47.25%); booster dose: 73469

PA – 1st dose: 5,041,214 (57.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,405,939 (38.8%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,936,904 (72.34%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,885,216 (46.43%); booster dose: 123907

PE – 1st dose: 6,870,351 (71.01%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,687,069 (48.45%); booster dose: 287910

PI – 1st dose: 2,320,754 (70.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,529,959 (46.51%); booster dose: 34184

PR – 1st dose: 8,622,581 (74.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,717,358 (57.92%); booster dose: 377770

RJ – 1st dose: 12,639,906 (72.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,717,465 (49.92%); booster dose: 877085

NB – 1st dose: 2,510,306 (70.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,792,075 (50.33%); booster dose: 156217

RO – 1st dose: 1,164,852 (64.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 806,197 (44.41%); booster dose: 33635

RR – 1st dose: 335,859 (51.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 177,767 (27.24%); booster dose: 4130

RS – 1st dose: 8,629,492 (75.26%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,911,361 (60.27%); booster dose: 560167

SC – 1st dose: 5,573,114 (75.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,253,314 (57.96%); booster dose: 291238

SE – 1st dose: 1,666,128 (71.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,156,419 (49.45%); booster dose: 73605

SP – 1st dose: 37,557,285 (80.51%); 2nd dose + single dose: 31,475,587 (67.47%); booster dose: 2760246

TO – 1st dose: 1,021,403 (63.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 669,265 (41.64%); booster dose: 35351

How many doses each state received until October 29

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,818,245

AM: 5,990,190

AP: 1,103,710

BA: 22,523,647

EC: 14,501,076

DF: 5,352,157

ES: 6,798,520

GO: 10,318,170

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 32,783,509

MS: 4,310,395

MT: 5,596,137

PA: 12,392,995

PB: 5,562,946

PE: 14,339,880

PI: 4,519,205

PR: 17,602,320

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,351,190

RO: 2,694,708

RR: 1,039,048

RS: 18,564,506

SC: 11,263,694

SE: 3,510,185

SP: 75,943,569

TO: 2,250,465