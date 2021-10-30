Covid Vaccination: More than 115 million people are fully immunized; 53.93% of the population | Vaccines

More than 115 million people are fully immunized when taking the second or single dose of Covid immunizers. According to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Friday (29), they are 115,042,737 people who received the doses, a number that represents 53.93% of the population.
Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,479,447 people, representing 72.42% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 8,165,768 people (3.83% of the population).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 277,687,952 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 214,212 people, the second to 790,989, the single dose to -1,640 (negative due to a recount in Espírito Santo, and the booster dose to 340,444, a total of 1,344,005 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (67.49%), Mato Grosso do Sul (64.12%), Rio Grande do Sul (60.27%), Santa Catarina (57.96%) and Paraná (57.92%).
Nine states and the Federal District have more than half of their population fully immunized: SP, MS, RS, SC, PR, ES, MG, CE, DF and RN.
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (80.51%), Santa Catarina (75.94%), Rio Grande do Sul (75.26%), Paraná (74.35%) and Minas Gerais (74.18%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 548,808 (60.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 359,331 (39.62%); booster dose: 5538
- AL – 1st dose: 2,269,473 (67.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,471,757 (43.73%); booster dose: 77581
- AM – 1st dose: 2,610,269 (61.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,834,769 (42.97%); booster dose: 67778
- AP – 1st dose: 484,319 (55.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 263,955 (30.08%); booster dose: 9751
- BA – 1st dose: 10,367,773 (69.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,107,337 (47.43%); booster dose: 397524
- EC – 1st dose: 6,475,028 (70.07%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,885,843 (52.87%); booster dose: 190179
- DF – 1st dose: 2,251,317 (72.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,664,467 (53.79%); booster dose: 117184
- ES – 1st dose: 3,015,073 (73.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,240,689 (54.54%); booster dose: 308963
- GO – 1st dose: 5,047,158 (70.04%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,312,052 (45.96%); booster dose: 207345
- MA – 1st dose: 4,241,670 (59.3%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,817,455 (39.39%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,883,444 (74.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 11,394,006 (53.21%); booster dose: 829949
- MS – 1st dose: 1,954,256 (68.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,954,256 (64.12%); booster dose: 265062
- MT – 1st dose: 2,440,710 (68.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,685,550 (47.25%); booster dose: 73469
- PA – 1st dose: 5,041,214 (57.44%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,405,939 (38.8%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,936,904 (72.34%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,885,216 (46.43%); booster dose: 123907
- PE – 1st dose: 6,870,351 (71.01%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,687,069 (48.45%); booster dose: 287910
- PI – 1st dose: 2,320,754 (70.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,529,959 (46.51%); booster dose: 34184
- PR – 1st dose: 8,622,581 (74.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,717,358 (57.92%); booster dose: 377770
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,639,906 (72.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,717,465 (49.92%); booster dose: 877085
- NB – 1st dose: 2,510,306 (70.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,792,075 (50.33%); booster dose: 156217
- RO – 1st dose: 1,164,852 (64.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 806,197 (44.41%); booster dose: 33635
- RR – 1st dose: 335,859 (51.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 177,767 (27.24%); booster dose: 4130
- RS – 1st dose: 8,629,492 (75.26%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,911,361 (60.27%); booster dose: 560167
- SC – 1st dose: 5,573,114 (75.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,253,314 (57.96%); booster dose: 291238
- SE – 1st dose: 1,666,128 (71.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,156,419 (49.45%); booster dose: 73605
- SP – 1st dose: 37,557,285 (80.51%); 2nd dose + single dose: 31,475,587 (67.47%); booster dose: 2760246
- TO – 1st dose: 1,021,403 (63.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 669,265 (41.64%); booster dose: 35351
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time.