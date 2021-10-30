Craque Neto triggers the call of Chapecó, from Grêmio

Gabriel Chapecó’s call-up to the Brazilian team made Bandeirantes star Neto angry. It was the first time that the Gremista goalkeeper was called to the national team, following a concept that has already been used by Tite, of calling young people to be the third goalkeeper.

“Then you go and call up the reserve, Grêmio’s third goalkeeper. How crazy is this! They say it is to give experience and then the player is sold. Already happened. And it will happen again”, commented the former player, on his show Os Donos da Bola.

Also on the list of possible players were Lucão (Vasco), Bento (Athletico-PR) and Daniel (International). However, for Neto, Tite has other eyes in relation to teams from the Northeast.

“It could be Everson. Mailson, from Sport, gets it like hell. Why does it have to be from the South? And look, I like Grêmio. Why can’t it be Mailson, from Sport? Why can’t it be Matheus, from Bahia. João Paulo, from Santos”, asked the presenter.

Neto is critical of Tite’s work on the Brazilian team

Neto often complains vehemently about the work done by Tite in the Brazilian team. And questions regarding goalkeepers is one of the ones he most often asks.

The presenter sometimes says that Weverton is the best Brazilian goalkeeper today. In fact, he has already stated that he would be the second best in the world, only behind Neuer, from Germany.

With practically a year to go before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, there are few vacancies in the Brazilian team. In goal, Alisson, Ederson and Weverton will only be left out in case of injuries.

Image: Playback / Band