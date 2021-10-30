Cryptocurrency funds on the Stock Exchange rise up to 120%; see if it’s worth investing

Bitcoin, a pioneer cryptocurrency and the most traded in the world, began the year trading at R$ 150,730.83. On Tuesday (26), it was quoted at R$ 351,270.60. Shortly before, on the 20th, the digital asset reached a record value of R$ 370,791 (US$ 66,457.74).

The performance of bitcoin and other cryptoactives has drawn the attention of investors, including in Brazil, where the profitability of traditional applications is no longer as attractive as in the past. In addition to being able to buy digital assets directly from specialized brokers, investors can invest in cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), binance coin (BNB) and solana (SOL) and others, through funds traded on platforms and ETFs traded on the stock exchange.

There are already five cryptocurrency ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange and all of them debuted their trading this year and are already appreciating between 25% and 120%, while the Ibovespa, the Stock Exchange’s main index, has accumulated losses of more than 13% in the year. Is it time to bet on these funds? See below what the analysts heard by the UOL.

Brazilian stock exchange has 5 ETFs to invest

The first product of this type began to be traded at B3 in April 2021. Today there are five Registered ETFs — just in August three were released.

Are they: hashdex Nasdaq crypto Index Index Fund (HASH11), QR CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (QBTC11), CME CF ether Reference Rate (QETH11), hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Rate (BITH11) and hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum Reference Index Fund Price (ETHE11).

The modality, still recent, have if highlighted. Second report of the B3 referring to September, the HASH11 it was the fifth ETF traded among all index funds traded on the Exchange.

In addition, they all register appreciation since their debut until the close of the 26th. See below:

HASH11 – Launched in 26/04: +25.26%

QBTC11 – Released on 6/23: +119.4%

BIT11 – Launched in 05/08: +66.82%

QETH11 – Released on 04/08: +72.1%

ETHE11 – Released on 8/18: +40.07%

ETFs facilitated investments in cryptocurrencies

For those who have never invested in cryptoactives, ETFs (funds that track an index or a set of assets) offer some facilities, such as making a purchase through a known broker (a registration is enough for a start), in addition to finding backed options in various indexes.

HASH11, for example, replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), composed of eight cryptocurrencies, with different weights. In addition, new assets are added or deleted from the NCI every quarter, based on performance and market acceptance criteria. However, this facility comes at a price. The investor bears the administration and custody fees, for example.

Another differential for those who choose ETF instead of buying one cryptocurrency directly from a exchange (crypto broker) is that these financial products are regulated by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

But, whatever the access modality chosen by the investor, it is necessary to be aware of price variations.

In a recent report, the chief strategist gives XP, Fernando Ferreira, drew attention to this characteristic. “The volatility of cryptocurrencies is so high that the vast majority of Brazilian investors are still unprepared for it.”

Rodrigo Borges, analyst of cryptoactive gives Ohmresearch, an independent analysis platform, assesses that the ETFs they can be a good way to invest in cryptocurrencies, as they have a fund structure, that is, they have management behind the assets and are traded on the stock exchange, which facilitates access.

To Roberta Antunes, growth director at hashdex, you ETFs they can make life easier for those who want to include these assets in their portfolio.

“When the investor chooses to invest in crypt directly, in addition to studying among more than 10,000 projects of crypt, he needs to worry about how to store his private key, how to prevent hackers, how to pay taxes and even, in the case of a possible succession, how to leave access to them. When investing in crypt via ETFs, it is protected by the bodies that regulate the capital market,” says the executive.

Despite the ease, the recommendation is to invest a maximum of 5% of the portfolio

You cryptoactive, points out Lucas Collazo, Rico’s investment specialist, are not necessarily correlated to the traditional asset portfolio.

“Besides, it has a higher risk, so you need to have a lot of stomach to have a position. It is a longer-term investment. Therefore, we recommend 1% to 5% of the portfolio in cryptos, usually for those who have a moderate to bolder profile,” he says.

Despite the appreciation of cryptos having accelerated in recent times, Borges believes that investors who now adhere to the assets still have a chance to take advantage of the rally.

“There is still potential for appreciation for a period of six months to a year. But it is clear that in assets of high volatility some price corrections are always expected,” he says.

Also according to Borges, international analyses, including those of large banks, point to bitcoin being traded at around US$ 150,000 until March or April 2022. From then on, a correction in value is expected, with a fall between 30% and 40% and a price in the region of US$ 70 thousand to US$ 80 thousand. But by the end of next year, the price could rise sharply again.

the director of hashdex prefer not to take risks in cryptocurrency valuation projections. AND explains the reason.

“Guessing the price of bitcoin or any other asset in the short term is an impossible mission. valuation (evaluation), but none really conclusive that I recommend. I think it’s important to see the crypt as a technological evolution. A good analogy is to think about the projects of blockchain like internet companies in the 90s. While some said that the internet would change the world, a large part of the population could not imagine the size of the impact, including large investors, who were very critical of the valuations of internet”.

In your report, the chief strategist gives XP he recalled that, although bitcoin has historically had a negligible correlation with other types of investments, it does not mean that the cryptos they are completely fall-proof when the world goes into crisis.

“In 2020, when the S&P 500 had a 34% drop due to the pandemic, bitcoin dropped 33% in the same period, both in dollars,” he says.