CSA wins at the turn and Vasco is in a delicate situation in Serie B – 10/29/2021

The CSA put “water in Vasco’s beer”. Before the game, Cruzmaltino had “the knife and cheese in hand” to get closer and stay three points behind the G-4 after a draw by Goiás and defeat by Avaí. However, playing poorly, he suffered a comeback inside São Januário, lost 3-1, saw the Alagoas overtake him in the table and is now six points behind fourth place with only six games left to finish Serie B.

The goals were scored by Cano, in the 19th minute of the first half, for the Vasco team, Renato Cajá, in the 24th minute of the first half, for the Alagoas, and Dellatorre twice, in the 37th and 48th minute of the second half, turning to the visitors .

In the next round, both teams play away from home. Vasco will face Guarani, in Campinas (SP), and CSA will face Vitória, in Salvador (BA).

The best – Dellatorre

The striker scored two goals, one of pure opportunism, being attentive to the move, and the other making a beautiful penalty kick. Previously, he had already annoyed Vasco’s defense.

The worst – Bruno Gomes

The steering wheel held the ball too much and slowed down Vasco’s moves. Sometimes, it was even disarmed in this way, irritating the fans present.

Lonely, Pipe unfolds

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Without being able to count on his faithful squire Nenê, who was suspended, Germán Cano ended up splitting up and often leaving the area to look for moves. The striker was also seen helping out a lot in defence. In his goal from the penalty spot, he made the shot very well.

Vasco’s performance

Vasco felt many difficulties in acting without Nenê. Although they had more possession of the ball, the team had difficulties reaching the goal and creating opportunities. In charge of creation, Marquinhos Gabriel had a timid participation. At the end of the game, Diniz put many forwards on the field, but he had no articulator.

CSA performance

The Alagoas team was very firm defensively and the defenders had a great performance in the aerial balls. When he launched himself forward on the counterattack, he was fatal.

game timeline

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Vasco opened the scoring with Germán Cano in the 19th minute of the first half. CSA drew with Renato Cajá in the 24th minute of the first half. Dellatorre, twice, at 37 and 48 minutes into the second half, turned to the visitors

VAR has work

Just 2 minutes into the first half, Iury Castilho won a ball on top of Zeca and pushed it to the back of Vasco’s net. However, the VAR was triggered and a hand on the ball of the CSA player was found.

In Vasco’s goal, Cano was “shoe” inside the area 15 minutes into the first half and the fans asked for a penalty. Initially, referee Marielson Alves Silva did not score. However, he was called to consult the VAR and later pointed out the infraction, which was converted by Cano himself.

Nene was present

Suspended for the third yellow card, midfielder Nenê was present in São Januário and made a point of going to the locker room to support his Vasco teammates.

Fans make “street of fire”

Vasco fans made a big party when the bus arrived with the delegation in São Januário. Vasco residents created the so-called “street of fire” with flags.

Dinamite, Donizete and Santana’s son on Vasco TV

The Vasco TV pre-game featured the participation of Vasco idols Roberto Dinamite and Donizete and also Roberto Santana, “Bola Sete”, son of the legendary former massage therapist Pai Santana, who died 10 years ago. He was even dressed like his father, with the traditional white tailcoat and the cruzmaltina flag, repeating the gesture of laying her down and kissing her.

Vasco even launched today a warm-up shirt in honor of Pai Santana. Check out:

DATASHEET

VASCO 1 X 3 CSA

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Competition: 32nd round of Series B

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Riquelme (VAS)

Red cards: None

Goals: Germán Cano, in the 19th minute of the first half (VAS); Renato Cajá, 24 minutes into the first half (CSA); Dellatorre, 37 minutes into the second half (CSA); Dellatorre, 48 minutes into the second half (CSA)

Vasco: Lucão, Zeca (Jhon Sánchez), Castan, Ricardo, Riquelme; Bruno Gomes (João Pedro), Andrey (Daniel Amorim) and Marquinhos Gabriel; Morato, Gabriel Pec (Léo Jabá) and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

CSA: Thiago Rodrigues; Éverton Silva (Giva Santos), Matheus Felipe, Lucão and Ernandes (Kevyn); Geovane, Yuri and Renato Cajá (Gabriel Tonini); Gabriel (Marco Túlio), Iury Castilho (Clayton) and Dellatorre. Technician: Mozart.