Curitiba gets a new SUS hospital that promises to serve 7,000 consultations a month

Mayor Rafael Greca received, this Friday (29), ophthalmologist Carlos Augusto Moreira Junior, from the Hospital de Olhos do Paraná, and federal deputy Luciano Ducci. Accompanied by ophthalmologists Carlos Augusto Moreira Neto (son of Moreira Junior) and Ricardo Ducci (son of Luciano), they handed the mayor an invitation for the inauguration of the New Complex of the Hospital de Olhos do Paraná, dedicated to the exclusive care of patients in the Unified System of Health (SUS).

The new complex will be inaugurated next Friday (5th), will have four operating rooms and will attend, on average, seven thousand consultations and about one thousand surgeries per month.

“Curitiba will gain a new and large Hospital de Olhos, with a modern surgical center and a state-of-the-art laboratory. The new complex will work alongside the traditional Moreira family solar and the good news is that the service will be exclusive to SUS”, celebrates the mayor. The complex is located at Rua Visconde de Nacar, 810, in the Center.

Founded in 1975, the Hospital de Olhos do Paraná is a reference in ophthalmology care.

“It’s a gain for Curitiba, which will have a restored historical heritage, and for the population, which will receive high-level care from the SUS,” explained Dr. Moreira Junior. Deputy Mayor Eduardo Pimentel also participated in the meeting.

Congress of Ophthalmology

Moreira Junior also said that Curitiba will host in 2022 the Brazilian Congress of Ophthalmology, from September 7th to 10th. Six thousand doctors are expected at the event. “It is the first in-person post-pandemic congress. We are going to receive our friends in such a beautiful city that the whole of Brazil wants to visit”, says the doctor.

