Cyberpunk 2022 will no longer receive updates in 2021

CD Projekt Red this week released an updated version of its update roadmap for cyberpunk 2077. The developer had already informed in another opportunity that the long-awaited free upgrade for the new generation was sent to 2022. Now, we have confirmation that, in fact, all updates for the game have been pushed to next year.

Updated roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 patches and DLCsSource: CD Projekt Red

We can see from the roadmap that CD Projekt has no plans to release more patches or upgrades for cyberpunk 2077 in this year. The screenshot shows that “free updates, enhancements, and DLCs” are planned for Q1 2022 onwards. It is also highlighted that in the first three months of next year the free upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be available.

One of the reasons for delaying the upgrade of cyberpunk 2077 – which also happened in The Witcher 3 – were the conditions under which the game was released. The game was widely criticized and has been continuously patched to fix bugs and improve gameplay elements, which became a priority before the next-gen update.

cyberpunk 2077 was originally released on December 10, 2020 and since then CD Projekt Red has been trying to fix the game. In addition to the upgrade, DLCs were promised with free news for the game, which were also for the next year as the developer spent all 2021 applying fixes to the game.