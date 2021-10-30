Cyberpunk 2077: Update Schedule and Free DLC for 2022

Patch 1.31 will be the last update released this year for the game

Last week CD Projekt Red announced that the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S|X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 have been pushed back to 2022. The company has also updated its official homepage revealing the planned update schedule for the game. New updates and free DLC will also be released only in 2022.

So far, no further information has been revealed about the content of the scheduled DLC, however the CD Projekt Red confirmed to reveal new details “in the coming months”. Cyberpunk 2077 jYou’ve received more than 10 updates to fix the numerous bugs. encountered during its disastrous launch, which resulted in a bad reception of the game by the public, especially for those who played on consoles.

From what we can see in the image released, Patch 1.31, which brought numerous improvements to the game, will be the last released during 2021. Both the free DLC and new updates are scheduled to be released from the first quarter of 2022. With postponing versions to the new generation, it seems that CD Projekt Red seeks to ensure the optimized release of this version of the game.

On the postponement of the free DLC, scheduled for the beginning of this year, the developer says the priority at the moment is to offer a game with stable gameplay across all platforms that is.



We still plan to release free DLCs for the game, just like we did with The Witcher 3. However, we’ve decided that our priority is to work on the most important fixes and updates. So far, we’ve released the first DLC package along with Patch 1.3 and we’ll release more in the future. We will have more information about this in the coming months.

Who knows, when coming to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Cyberpunk 2077 won’t get a new opportunity and can be enjoyed in a similar way to what was idealized by the developers. In addition, the company also does not forget its huge success The Witcher 3, which will also receive updates for the new generation from 2022.

Source: PSX Brasil, Polygon, CD Projekt Red