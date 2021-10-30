Dado Dolabella is accused of assaulting another ex-girlfriend

Dado Dolabella engaged in a seven-month relationship with Marina Dolabella, his cousin, in early 2020. After the separation, the actor was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend, but denied the information. However, according to information from journalist Erlan Bastos, from the EM OFF column, the famous man may have lied.

The columnist had exclusive access to the police report registered by Marina Dolabella in October 2020, where she accuses Dado of physical aggression, with slaps, punches in the face and hair pulling. In addition, the actor called his ex-girlfriend a bitch, disgusting and lying, months after the breakup, in a reunion at Marina’s house.

data-dolabella2 Dice and Nina DollabellaInstagram/Reproduction dice-dolabella3 they datedInstagram/Reproduction dice-dolabella5 the two are cousinsInstagram/Reproduction dice-dolabella4 And they spent the New Year togetherInstagram/Reproduction 0

She also reported that she was assaulted other times during the relationship, but she never reported it due to insecurity and fear of unnecessary exposure. Currently, Marina Dolabella is protected by a protective measure that prevents the approach of Dado Dolabella within a minimum limit of one thousand meters, in addition to preventing contact with the ex-girlfriend in person and by any means of communication.

This is not the first time the actor has been involved in an assault case. In 2008, Dado slapped Luana Piovani in the face. Recently, in an interview, he said that the event shaped his character: “It made me who I am.” Later, he apologized to the actress, who did not accept: “I don’t want to apologize for Twitter 13 years later.”

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos