Dado Dolabella is accused of punching and slapping his ex-girlfriend in the face

At the beginning of last year, the actor Dado Dolabella surprised many fans by announcing the relationship with Marina Dolabella, who is her cousin. The relationship was short-lived and, months later, the two separated. The actor was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend, but denied the information. Documents from the time, however, bring more details of the story and point out that the famous may have lied.

Marina Dolabella is the daughter of economist Luiz Fernando Dolabella, brother of Carlos Eduardo, the actor’s father, now deceased. The two started dating in January 2020 and even visited fertilization clinics in Rio de Janeiro to try for a possible pregnancy. The relationship, however, did not last long and Dado and Marina separated in September of that same year.

In April 2020, the columnist Fábia Oliveira published that the police were called in the condominium where Dado Dolabella lives, in the west side of Rio de Janeiro after accusations that the famous man was assaulting his girlfriend. The actor denied the accusation, but confirmed the police’s visit to the scene: “It seems that there was a report of some discussion, they hit some apartments here in the block, including ours. We were even scared! But here it’s ok“.

police statement

The famous, however, may have lied. THE Erlan Bastos column OFF had exclusive access to the police report registered by Marina Dolabella in October 2020. In the document, she accuses the actor, who is also her cousin, of physical aggression, such as slapping and punching in the face, in addition to pulling hair. The column also had access to the decision that granted a protective measure to Marina, valid until today.

Continues after advertising

In her statement to the police, Marina stated that she had dated Dado for about a year and that the relationship had always been troubled. She also said that she decided to end the relationship in September 2020, after suffering a physical assault. They lived together for approximately seven months, but after the breakup, the actor started to follow her to her work and even approached her on the street as she left home.

The situation worsened in the month after it ended. Marina took Covid-19 and, being fragile, allowed Dado to return to her house on October 10th. Three days later, however, he had access to a conversation between his then-girlfriend and a friend on his cell phone. Dissatisfied, the actor offended his partner with several offenses, such as “piranha”, “disgusting” and “liar”, and slapped and punched Marina in the face, as well as pulling her hair.

Marina highlighted in her statement that she was the victim of other attacks committed by Dado Dolabella while they lived together, but she never filed a complaint for fear of exposure and because she did not feel safe. She also said that she even called the Military Police (PM) after one of these attacks, but when the police arrived at the scene, the actor had already left the property.

Protection

Given the whole situation, the Court of Justice of Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, granted a protective measure in favor of Marina, valid until today. In the decision, Dado Dolabella is prohibited from approaching his ex-girlfriend within a minimum limit of one thousand meters. He also cannot contact his ex-partner in any media or even in person.

In case of non-compliance with the protective measure, the actor can be pre-emptively arrested. The column sought out Dado Dolabella so that the actor could comment on the subject and give his position, but the artist blocked our contacts. Winner of the first edition of the reality TV show A Fazenda, Dado was also accused of assault by Luana Piovani in 2008. The artist slapped the actress in the face, who said she even fell to the ground after the blow.

Recently, with the repercussions of the DJ Ivis case, who was arrested after assaulting his ex-wife Pamella Holanda, Luana Piovani recalled the case and said he did not receive support from the media. “I’m happy to see women uniting and denouncing, because when I was attacked there was no campaign or Instagram. Six months later, the aggressor won a reality show and the women said ‘come hit me’. Women have already embarrassed me and worsened my situation immensely, sigh relieved to see that a change is taking place”, said Luana. (Danilo Reenlsober collaborated)

Although the case occurred last year, the documents have only been made available now (Reproduction)