Davi Alcolumbre insists on Aras to replace André Mendonça and stops the CCJ agenda

BRASÍLIA — While articulating to try to make feasible the appointment of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to the Supreme Court (STF), the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), maintains the collegiate inoperative for a month. The last meeting of the commission took place on September 29th.

With the work stopped, the one chosen by the government to occupy the seat at the Court, the former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça, has been waiting for over a hundred days to be judged by the CCJ. In addition, important projects for the country, such as the tax reform, remain stuck in the commission’s bins. Today, there are 214 articles ready to be voted on by the collegiate, including nominations by authorities for bodies such as the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP). There are also impacts on the Judiciary: the STF has been working with ten ministers, which hinders judgments in cases of tie.

Responsible for the CCJ agenda, Alcolumbre refuses to schedule the meeting in Mendonça and, with that, wages a cold war with the Planalto Palace, of which he became a political enemy. His stance, however, also angered committee members. In one of the last times that the CCJ met, Alessandro Veira (Citizenship-SE), for example, demanded that his colleague move forward with the process of Bolsonaro’s chosen one, which exposed Alcolumbre to public embarrassment. The problems of the congressman from Amapá, however, are not limited to the conduct of the collegiate.

Yesterday, a report in Veja revealed a scheme for the maintenance of phantom employees and a “split” that would be commanded by Alcolumbre. Women who were assigned to his office told the magazine that they were required to return part of their wages and, in return, would not have to work.

A reflection of the senator’s resistance, other names that aim for the vacancy opened in the STF with the retirement of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello have intensified the articulations to occupy Bolsonaro’s plan B shelf, should he decide to withdraw from Mendonça’s nomination and send another name to the Senate . The president says that he insists that his chosen one be an evangelical and, since always, says that he does not consider going back on the choice of the former attorney general of the Union.

Initially quoted for the vacancy, judge William Douglas returned to circulating in Brasília — like Mendonça, he is a pastor. The favorite of Alcolumbre and other senators, Augusto Aras, the only one on the list who does not declare himself a religious, keeps alive the hope of reaching the court during the current government, although he does not publicly admit that he works for it. Congressman Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), another evangelical, also does not hide his dream of becoming a STF minister from his allies. Considered an underdog, he himself usually says in reserved that he has a 1% chance of being nominated.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro again criticized Alcolumbre for the delay:

– Will not give up. I will not send another name there (to the Senate). I hope André passes. It has been waiting for over three months. This is torture, it is disrespectful to the President of the Republic. What did he do wrong? What did he defend that is indefensible?

The statement comes a week after the president publicly praised the president of the CCJ, saying that “with Davi Alcolumbre, I had no problems in the Senate.” The gesture even came from a demand by the senator himself. He made it reach Bolsonaro’s interlocutors who would like public recognition of his work as president of the Senate from 2019 to 2020.

GLOBO learned that Alcolumbre has had frequent conversations with the minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, about the meeting in Mendonça. Both opponents and close colleagues complain that, in recent weeks, Alcolumbre has not returned calls and that the situation is causing him a strain. Senators have been seeking the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to complain about the commission’s stoppage.

concentrated effort

To interlocutors, Pacheco said that he will make a “concentrated effort” at the end of November, in agreement with Alcolumbre, to investigate authorities who are in line at the CCJ. The Mendonça process, however, is still an impasse.

The commission is considered the most important in the Senate, as it is responsible for analyzing the constitutionality and legality of the projects. The damage caused by the stoppage is not greater because, as the House is operating in a semi-attendance system, the proposals that would have to go through the commissions can be voted on directly by the plenary. There is no in-person return perspective this year.

Leader of the MDB in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM) stated that, when there is a “concentrated effort”, Alcolumbre should guide all the hearings, including the one in Mendonça, and that it is “very difficult” to talk to his colleague, although they spoke quickly recently.

— If the Senate wasn’t working in this blended system, it would stop the plenary’s agenda. I think David is on edge. If (concentrated effort) happens, you’ll have to do everything, you won’t be able to do just a few. He’s going to have to play Mendonça,” he told GLOBO.