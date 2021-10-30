‘Decided to join the stars’ · TV News

Hugo Bonemer told followers that his father, Christian Paulo de Toledo Bonemer, died at the age of 58 as a victim of Covid-19 on Friday night (29). Director of the Academia Márcia Angeli, he was hospitalized at the Bom Samaritano Hospital, in Maringá (PR). “He decided to join the stars,” said William Bonner’s cousin.

“We tried to change things and create a new ending to this story, with everything that exists in a situation like the one he was in. But 16 days ago my father was struggling to get out of the hospital, the intubation, the ECMO [técnica do pulmão artificial], and there are limits to every battle. There are limits to my understanding of what seems fair. And that doesn’t seem like it. It is not. It can not. It hurts too much,” lamented the artist in an Instagram post.

“With all humility, I want to sincerely thank and deeply admire the medical team that took care of him and did everything to make this end a different one, like the one of so many lives that are saved every day in this pandemic, as well as family and friends who wanted so much for us. Each one of us in our faith, in our own way, we were strengthened through the messages and we were nourished with hope. With strength.

“I ask to learn resilience. And that I can fill my heart with love until the hole closes. This photo was to show you at the end of all how much you were being loved. The most generous man I’ve ever known. The best and longest hug of the world. I could spend hours there. Who dedicated his whole life to his family and to what he believed was good for her,” wrote Hugo.

“My beautiful daddy. He died with a smile on his face, see if you can? Proving that even at the time of his death he must have been making fun of something,” said the actor.

Afterwards, the artist even published a recording of the father: “This video sums up my father’s personality very well. He joked that he wanted to become famous, to be a star, and when I could, I made that wish come true. Sometimes in the last few years. Years ago, for different reasons, his name was mentioned in notes when he visited the cafofo in Maringá. It became a Father’s Day campaign. It was mentioned in interviews in the premieres of all my musicals.”

“You are indeed a very famous father, you have the reputation of being the one who was a great companion to my mother, a caring and affectionate father with us, and a unique grandfather. Everyone from Maringá knows you and admires you a lot for being Christian Paulo de Toledo Bonemer, a man of strong spice and much loved. And who laughed a lot, especially at himself.”

“The most famous smile I know. He never dropped the shuttlecock, looking over his glasses and with curiosity at the world. Until now, he decided to join the stars. You’re a star, Dad. A superstar,” added Hugo.

See publications:

