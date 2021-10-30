Defensor do Vasco, valued at R$ 13 million, talks about renewal and may leave in 2022

O Vasco da Gama back to the field this Friday (29) by Brazilian championship Serie B and receives the CSA at São Januário, needing the victory to get closer to the G-4 and win a place in the elite of Brazilian football. The match is valid for the 32nd round of the competition and will start at 9:30 pm, broadcast by PFC Internacional, Premiere and SporTV.

The Rio de Janeiro club is currently in seventh position in the table and has 47 points, being six points behind Goiás.

Vasco’s defender is at the end of his contract

Andrey is one of the holders of coach Fernando Diniz and has a contract with the Vasco only until the end of this year, valued at 2 million euros (approximately R$ 13 million). The ace’s future is uncertain and rumors of a possible exit have already started to appear on social networks.

The defender gave a press conference this past Thursday (28) and spoke about various issues of the Rio club, but he changed the subject when asked about his contract renewal. Andrey he stated that he always made clear his desire to stay on the team, but first it is necessary to classify Vasco for Serie A.

The player also pointed out that the club will have seven decisions for Serie B, being necessary a great use in the rest of the season to gain access. In addition, he declared that his agents and the Rio de Janeiro board are talking about their future, believing that they will make the best decision for both sides.

Finally, he spoke about the pressure the squad has been receiving to gain access, saying that Fernando Diniz has been working hard on the players’ psychological side. Andrey he also stated that pressure is something natural and it is necessary to live with anxiety, seeking a better performance.