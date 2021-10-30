Deliveryman puts woman in Amazon van and gets fired – News

Amazon fired a company delivery person after a viral video showed a woman exiting the delivery vehicle suspiciously adjusting her dress in Florida, United States. According to the company, unauthorized passengers cannot access the company’s cars.

The footage taken by a TikTok user passed the 11 million views mark in just five days after publication. In the images it is possible to see the woman sneaking out of the van while the delivery man closes the back door of the van.

In the comments made in the video, most TikTok users make jokes insinuating that the two could be making out in the back of the van.

The recording doesn’t show what might have happened in the delivery company’s vehicle, but the Amazon decided to fire the employee for not respecting the company’s rules.

“[A gravação] it doesn’t reflect the high standard we have for our associated couriers and drivers. Letting unauthorized passengers into the delivery vehicle is a violation of Amazon policies and this driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon consumers,” a company representative told the TMZ portal.