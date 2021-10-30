Demand rises and airline ticket prices shoot up for the 2nd month in a row – Economy

The end of the most restrictive phases of new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil caused the growth of searches for air travel. The movement resulted in the second consecutive surge in airfare prices, according to data from IPCA-15 (Broad Consumer Price Index) of October.

According to the preview of inflation, tickets were 34.35% more expensive in October, after a 28.76% jump registered in September by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The variations caused the price of tickets to accumulate an increase of 13.26% in the last 12 months. This is the first valuation of tickets on a comparison basis since December 2019. Only this year, tickets have become 50.36% more expensive.

In the period between September 16th and October 15th, there was an increase in the price of tickets in all regions, being the smallest of them in Goiânia (11.56%) and the largest in Recife (47.52%).

André Braz, economist responsible for the price indexes of the Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation), says that all price movements involving air tickets are the result of the evolution of search for tickets.

“Many times, ticket prices do not go up in the month when the demand for travel is going to be greater, but in the period when families, already preparing for the trips, buy,” explains Braz, indicating that the values ​​should still rise with the search for tourism for the vacation period.

The economist’s position is confirmed by recent data from ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency), which indicate a growing number of passengers in recent months. In September alone, 6.260 million people took off on flights that left Brazilian airports. In the year, the number is only lower than the 6.474 million passengers registered in January.

Despite the recent high indicated by inflation rates, the country manager of Kayak in Brazil, Gustavo Vedovato, claims that the average price of air tickets for Brazilian travelers is still lower than in 2019.

“If the traveler had his eye on flying to France, which recently announced the reopening to tourism of vaccinated Brazilians, now may be a good time to buy tickets to Paris. The plane ticket to the City of Light was up to 7% more cheap in two years,” he reckons.