Dennis breaks protocol and prepares surprise for pedestrians · TV News

Attraction of the party this Friday (29) in A Fazenda 2021, Dennis prepared a surprise for the pedestrians of the reality of Record. The musician promises to break protocol and take news from the world of music to confinement in Itapecerica da Serra (SP).

“I’m preparing a lot of hits, some news they don’t know about. Lots of joy to relax the atmosphere inside the house. For sure, they’ll have a taste of what Dennis’s Ball is,” said the musician to the TV news.

On the night’s playlist, there will be hits Let the Onda, in partnership with Ludmilla and Xamã, and Só Você, signed with the MC G15. The songs add up to millions of plays on Spotify.

Among the news will be the song Modo Avião, released two weeks ago and which has already entered the Top 200 of music streaming. The song features the participation of the duo Luiza & Maurílio.

Questioned by the report, Dennis lost his way and said he supports all pawns. “I don’t have a favorite, as I know many of them,” warned the artist.

This week’s party received the title of Surreal and will be shown, in full, on PlayPlus, with live flashes on the Record program. On Saturday (29), an edited version of the material will air on the network.

