Dennis DJ rocks the seventh rural reality party

The party is on in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV)! The seventh event of the rural reality, with the theme “World of Imagination”, has already started to rock the pedestrian’s night, with the right to a live show by Dennis DJ.

With a mix of prints and varied elements in the decoration, the party started off calmly and, unlike the last party of rural reality, the pedestrians did not start the night complaining about the lack of alcoholic beverages.

Earlier, upon receiving the announcement of the party, the inmates questioned whether Dennis would be the famous DJ. “Dennis DJ, bro, with two n’s,” pointed out MC Gui. “No, it’s not Dennis DJ,” Solange said, saying the ad didn’t make it clear who the DJ was.

Dennis is the sixth attraction this season. Funk player Kevin O Chris, DJ Bruno Martini, the musical group Make U Sweat, country duo Zé Neto and Cristiano and forró singer and pisser Zé Vaqueiro already commanded the night in the rural reality show.

Dennis DJ performs at the ‘Mundo da Imaginação’ party in ‘The Farm’

