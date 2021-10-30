Director of Um Lugar ao Sol delivers the trump card of a fully recorded soap opera; know what· TV news

Maurício Farias, artistic director of Um Lugar ao Sol, revealed that alternative endings were filmed for some of the characters in the new soap opera. With its premiere scheduled for November 8 on Globo’s nine o’clock band, the plot will air fully recorded, but it will have several possibilities of ending.

“We believed that it could be a wish of the public and we wanted to decide this together as the telenovela progressed”, he told at a press conference held this Friday (29).

Farias delivered the high expectations of the team regarding the reception of the public to the new format of soap operas. The coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) was responsible for modifying the production models of serials and, instead of open works, broadcasters created a new recording method.

“It’s new in every way. First for us, because we recorded in a way that we had never recorded before, we recorded with time, with a completely constructed work. Lícia [Manzo] I had already written almost everything when we started recording. This is not normal in soap operas,” he recalled.

According to the director, in addition to having access to the great arc of events, a relevant change was the recording of mixed chapters: “This was very exciting. interesting”.

How did the TV news, A Place in the Sun will be on the air for just over four months. Lícia Manzo’s soap opera was shortened mainly because the dramaturgy director of the network fears that the story will be a failure. In all, the novel will have 107 original chapters on the air. It was predicted to have 155 — a cut of 48 chapters.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.