directors receive death threats against vaccines for children

posted on 10/29/2021 3:07 PM / updated on 10/29/2021 3:08 PM



(credit: Anvisa/Disclosure)

The five directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received, on Thursday (10/28), emails with death threats in case of a possible approval of vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old. The threats did not mention approval of any specific vaccine, despite the agency’s current focus on deliberating immunizations against covid-19.

“Given the seriousness of the fact, Anvisa informs that it immediately officiated to the police authorities and the Public Ministry, at the Federal, State and District levels, among others, to adopt the appropriate measures,” the agency said in a statement.

The text also informs that school institutions in Paraná were the target of the same threats made to the directors of Anvisa.

The collegiate board gained notoriety in society as it is responsible for deliberating norms related to the covid-19 pandemic, and has already approved, for example, the emergency use of vaccines against covid-19 earlier this year.

