Discover the 10 Ibovespa shares that rose the most in October 2021 | Scholarships and Indices

The Ibovespa had another month of losses, with an accumulated drop of 6.74% in the month. Of the 91 stocks in the index, only 12 managed to do well and ended up in the blue in October. Even in this scenario, within the index portfolio there are companies that rose 11% in the period, as is the case with Ambev. On average, the top 10 stocks gained 5.3% in October.

Roberto Vidal, partner and head of the Investor Relations area at Norte Asset, explains that all sectors of the stock exchange should perform negatively, with the Ibovespa heading towards its fourth consecutive month of losses. “The sector that suffers the least in the month so far is the financial sector (banks), which, as it has an important weight, helped to hold the index so that it would not have an even greater retreat”, he says.

Regarding the assets that rose the most, the manager highlights BB Seguridade, which after suffering a lot during the pandemic due to the high accident rate, ended up benefiting from the decline in mortality rates in the population and the consequent reduction in the loss ratio of the life insurance line .

“Another contributing factor is the company’s better performance with an increase in the interest rate, which benefits the segment, valuing reserves and bringing greater financial gains. Something similar can be attributed to SulAmérica”, says the manager.

Phil Soares, head of stock analysis at Órama, also points out that the best performances this month were from more defensive stocks. “Utilities [energia, saneamento e telefonia] were the sector with the best performance, with companies like Taesa, Engie, Energias do Brasil and Telefônica Vivo in the top 10”, he says.

He explains that, at a time of “risk off”, that is, when major investors are afraid to take risks due to the scenario and end up looking for safer investments, “generally companies with less volatile, more stable cash flow and insurance, like utilities, are awarded companies at these times”.

He still comments that the Gerdau also did well because of the high price of steel on the international market, and the brewery Ambev appreciated for showing good results – the company had profit growth in the third quarter, a result that was around R$ 3 billion, as disclosed this week.

Movement of Ibovespa shares in October Behavior August September October high 29 21 12 write-offs 55 70 79 stable 0 0 0 Total 84 91 91

Rodrigo Crespi, market specialist at Guide Investimentos, also comments that the Petrobras is another important highlight of the Ibovespa in the month, although it was not in the Top 10. The shares of the state-owned company fluctuated a lot, but the preferred ones ended up in the blue (0.07%), while the common ones (with the right to vote at the meeting ) fell 1.70%, less than the index. The company benefited from the rise in the oil barrel.

In the accumulated balance of October, the barrel of WTI, an American reference, ended with a gain of 11.38%, while the barrel of Brent, traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), grew by 6.62%.

“The sector should continue to be supported by the growing demand, as mobility advances and OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) remains with the most restricted supply”, he points out.

The Norte Asset team also emphasizes that Petrobras continues to pass on part of the difference between the international rise and the dollar to the fuel readjustment, which also helps to explain its performance. “Add to that the expected strong distribution of dividends that has just been confirmed – Petrobras will distribute R$ 31.6 billion to shareholders, which corresponds to R$ 2,437/share”, adds Vidal.

The 10 Ibovespa shares that rose the most in October 2021 Classification Paper trading code Variation (%) Quotation (In R$) 1 AMBEV ON ABEV3 11.05 16.99 two BB SECURITY ON BBSE3 10.73 22.09 3 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL ON VIVT3 6.94 45.52 4 ENERGIAS DO BRASIL ON ENBR3 6.75 19.60 5 JBS ON JBSS3 5.34 39.05 6 ENGIE BRASIL ON EGIE3 3.87 38.91 7 MARFRIG ON MRFG3 3.27 26.50 8 TAESA UNIT TAEE11 2.29 36.66 9 SOUTH AMERICA UNT SULA11 1.92 25.97 10 METALLURGICAL GERDAU PN GOAU4 0.72 12.51

For Crespi, from Guide, the electricity sector should remain strong in the coming months. He points out that what helped last month was the rising level of reservoirs in the South and Southeast, which recover with the rains, reducing the risk of energy rationing, while the water crisis flag lasted all month, the that benefits distributors. But it brings a counterpoint for from now on: “We believe that the reservoirs will continue to be advanced, however, we must keep the La Niña phenomenon on the radar, which can affect the rainfall regime.”

Another sector that, in his opinion, should benefit is finance, especially banks that had a lower loss provision. “The net interest income should benefit from the high Selic rate. As soon as the banks are able to pass on the ‘spread’, they will present a better net income. And the mix in the loan portfolio should also have better and better results, as a positive effect of the higher interest rate”, he explains.

A sector that did well in recent months and, in the expert’s opinion, should continue to perform well is meatpacking. According to Crespi, sales of Marfrig and JBS to the United States, for example, contribute a lot to these companies’ cash generation, in addition to being revenue in dollars. “I think this is another sector that has also shown good resilience”, he adds. “Companies with a greater focus on exports, especially those related to commodities, should benefit from the good scenario until the end of the year”, he completes.

Soares, from Órama, also recalls that there are opportunities in companies that are cheap after the October declines at B3. “We see a return from some stocks and sectors that were heavily discounted, such as retail and consumption. We have in our recommended portfolio, within this scope, Via, CVC, and we included Petz this month. We see a financial operational moment for retail that is better than what the market is pricing in”, he concludes.