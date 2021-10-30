Discover the 3 best Amazon e-readers

Lovers of reading have a special fondness for October 29, National Book Day—not to be confused with International Book Day, April 23. The date marks the date of the official opening of the National Library of Brazil, located in Rio de Janeiro.

Taking advantage of the date, several publishers end up launching exclusive promotions. If you are one of those who no longer have space to store books at home (and still keep buying) maybe it’s time to invest in an e-reader. The device makes it much easier to store and transport books — and it also frees you from the emotional impact that a pile of overdue reading has. There’s also another advantage to the package: digital books tend to be a little cheaper than their physical versions.

Amazon dominates the e-reader market in the world with the Kindle line models. But what not everyone knows (perhaps, due to the domain that the American company has in this market) is that there are other models that also produce equally efficient digital readers. Below are listed Kindles in three price ranges, which can be found in Brazil and purchased directly from the Amazon store, check it out!

10th generation Kindle

The cheapest is the 10th generation Kindle, with a 6-inch screen and 8GB of internal storage. As an entry-level model, it has some limitations, such as the absence of a memory card slot — which prevents expansion of the device’s storage. But it is still possible to put many e-books in memory. It’s a good option if you don’t want to spend a lot, as it can be found for R$370.

Kindle Paperwhite

The middle range is with Kindle Paperwhite. One of the main differences from the previous tip is that you can choose models with up to 32GB of internal storage, which will certainly please those users who have hundreds of e-books. The device also has a 6-inch screen and a more scratch- and impact-resistant finish. Its price is around R$500.

Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis is a full-featured e-reader that is much richer in features than previous models. The device can have up to 32GB of internal memory, 7-inch anti-glare screen. It is an option for those willing to invest in a thicker digital reader, as it costs R$ 1,200.