Doctor creates the 1st unisex ‘condom’ in the world | World-News | Online Diary

Here comes the first condom that promises to revolutionize the world. It can be used by both men and women. The novelty was called Wondaleaf Unisex Condom, with the idea that the invention helps people to have greater control over their sexual health, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

The unisex ‘condom’ was created by the gynecologist from Malaysia, John Tang Ing Chinh, and is made with material used in dressings, in addition to having an adhesive area.

“It’s basically a normal condom with an adhesive cover that attaches to the vagina or penis and covers the adjacent area for extra protection,” John explained in an interview with Reuters.

The specialist said that the adhesive part is applied on only one side of the condom, that is, it can be reversed and used by people of any sex. To arrive at the final result, the doctor carried out several clinical researches and tests.

“After putting it on, you often don’t realize it’s there. I’m very optimistic that, over time, it will be a significant addition to the many contraceptive methods used around the world to prevent pregnancy and disease,” added John.

See too!

The material used to manufacture the condom is polyurethane. The doctor made this choice because it is transparent, thin, flexible, resistant and waterproof. The box with two condoms will cost 14.99 Malay ringgit, which is equivalent to around 20 reais.

Each box of Wondaleaf contains two condoms and will cost 14.99 ringgit (equivalent to R$ 20.28). The average price of a dozen condoms in Malaysia is 20 to 40 ringgit (R$27 to R$54). | Twin Catalyst/Handout via Reuters

The unisex condom will also be available for purchase on the website of Twin Catalyst, a medical supply company, starting in December this year.